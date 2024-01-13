en English
Society

Spokane Public Library Turns into Warming Shelters Amidst Severe Weather

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
In response to the escalating severity of weather conditions, the Spokane Public Library in Washington is slated to open four of its branches as warming shelters this Monday. These locations, including Hillyard (4110 N Cook St), Liberty Park (402 S Pittsburg St), Shadle Park (2111 W Wellesley Ave), and Central (906 W Main Ave), will be available to the public from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Providing Assistance in Severe Weather

The decision to transform these libraries into warming shelters is a compassionate response to the harsh winter weather. These spaces will offer a safe haven to individuals who are wrestling with the inclement conditions and provide them with much-needed warmth during the coldest hours.

A Day of Service and Shelter

While these four branches are opening their doors to those in need, three other library locations, The Hive, South Hill, and Indian Trail, will remain closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the spirit of service that defines this national holiday. On a day dedicated to the memory of a man who devoted his life to the service of others, these warming shelters stand as a testament to the enduring power of community support.

Additional Support and Services

Alongside the provision of shelter, the city is also coordinating a range of additional services to aid those affected by the severe weather. These include shuttle services and fare waivers to help individuals reach the warming centers. Additionally, there is a coordinated drop-off for donations of essential items such as socks, gloves, jackets, female hygiene products, blankets, and coats, further underlining the city’s commitment to supporting its most vulnerable residents during this challenging time.

Society United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

