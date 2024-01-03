Spokane Fire Department Braces for Leadership Change as Fire Chief Steps Down

In a significant leadership change, the Spokane Fire Department is preparing for the appointment of a new fire chief, marking a shift in command for the first time in seven years. The current fire chief, Brian Schaeffer, is set to leave his position, a move announced by Spokane’s newly elected Mayor, Lisa Brown.

Transitioning to New Leadership

Mayor Brown is actively collaborating with the fire department’s leadership, including Chief Schaeffer, to formulate a comprehensive transition plan. The process to identify a permanent replacement for Chief Schaeffer is already in progress, with further discussions slated for the upcoming week. The exact reasons behind Schaeffer’s departure are yet to be clarified.

A Storied Career

Chief Schaeffer, a long-standing member of the Spokane Fire Department since 2005, ascended to the position of fire chief after serving as an assistant fire chief. His tenure as fire chief, a role he has fulfilled for several years, has been marked by the unanimous approval of his appointment in 2017 by the Spokane City Council, along with broad support from regional fire officials.

Search for the Successor

The search for Schaeffer’s successor is being conducted internally. City hall sources have confirmed Schaeffer’s impending departure but have not provided further details at this time. This leadership change comes amidst another significant transition within the Spokane city administration, as the position of police chief is also vacant following the resignation of Craig Meidl in late December.