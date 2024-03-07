Spirit Lake Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Vehicle Stuck in Mud in Plymouth County

Geoffrey D. Oolman, a 34-year-old Spirit Lake resident, was apprehended following a tense 20-minute pursuit by law enforcement through Plymouth County, ending when his vehicle became immobilized in mud. The incident, unfolding on a Wednesday evening, saw Oolman facing multiple charges including eluding, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while intoxicated among others after attempting to evade a traffic stop initiated by a Plymouth County deputy.

Chase Through Plymouth County

The pursuit began near Merrill, Iowa, when a deputy, recognizing Oolman with a barred driver's license at a gas pump, attempted to stop him. Ignoring the deputy's signals, Oolman led the officers on a high-speed chase that spanned several miles, reaching speeds exceeding 95 miles per hour. Assistance from the Le Mars Police Department was called in as the chase proceeded through the county, ultimately ending when Oolman's Jeep Patriot got stuck on a level B road near Quest Ave/140th. Attempting to flee on foot, Oolman was located and apprehended in a field with the aid of a drone operated by the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office after a 1 1/2-hour search.

Evidence and Arrest

Upon the vehicle's halt and Oolman's subsequent arrest, officers discovered methamphetamine shards and prescription pills both inside the vehicle and scattered in the mud along Oolman's escape path. The execution of a search warrant further led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, including a meth needle and marijuana pipe. Oolman's impaired condition was noted in the criminal complaint, citing bloodshot eyes and droopy eyelids. He also admitted to acquiring the dealer plates found on the vehicle through an acquaintance who had taken them from a dealership.

Collaborative Law Enforcement Effort

The successful apprehension of Oolman was the result of a collaborative effort among multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Le Mars Police Department, Remsen Police Department, Orange City Police Department, Sioux County Sheriff's Office, and Cherokee Police Department. This incident underscores the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement in ensuring public safety and the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in dealing with high-speed pursuits and arresting individuals posing a threat to the community.

This dramatic chase and subsequent arrest spotlight the ongoing issues of drug possession, impaired driving, and the evasion of law enforcement, highlighting the importance of vigilance and cooperation among law enforcement agencies to safeguard communities from such dangerous behaviors.