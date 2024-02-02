Spire Inc Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Financial Results: A Detailed Look

Spire Inc, a public utility holding company, has reported mixed financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company's 8-K filing revealed slight declines in net income and net economic earnings (NEE) compared to the previous year, however, a rise in the Gas Utility segment's NEE provided some balance.

Performance of Different Segments

The company's Gas Utility segment, operating across Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri, saw a rise in NEE to $75.8 million, up from $62.9 million. This was primarily due to rate benefits implemented in Missouri and Alabama. However, this increase was offset by decreased usage among commercial and industrial customers.

The Gas Marketing and Midstream segments experienced downturns, with NEE dropping to $7.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively. This drop was attributed to market conditions normalizing from the previous year's favorable environment.

Future Expectations and Strategy

Despite these challenges, Spire Inc remains confident in achieving its fiscal 2024 NEE expectation of $4.25 to $4.45 per share. This confidence is supported by the company's robust capital investment plan, aimed at driving 7-8% annual utility rate base growth. The company's cost management efforts have resulted in decreased operation and maintenance expenses. However, the depreciation and amortization expenses increased due to capital investments, and interest expenses rose with higher rates.

Investment Plans and Financial Position

Spire Inc plans to continue its capital investment strategy, with $765 million allocated for fiscal 2024, including $100 million for the Spire Storage West expansion. The balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, shows total assets of $10.6 billion, with a capitalization of $3.2 billion in long-term debt and $3.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The company maintains a solid financial position and is focused on sustainable growth through its utility segment and disciplined capital investment.

Investors are advised to pay attention to the Gas Marketing and Midstream segments as they adjust to normalizing market conditions. The full earnings report and upcoming conference call and webcast will provide further details for investors seeking more information.