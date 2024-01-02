en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Spin Master Corp. Acquires Melissa & Doug in a $950M Game-Changing Deal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Spin Master Corp. Acquires Melissa & Doug in a $950M Game-Changing Deal

Spin Master Corp., a global leader in children’s entertainment, has inked a deal to acquire the iconic U.S. toy brand, Melissa & Doug, for a sum of $950 million. This pivotal alliance merges two powerhouses in the realm of children’s play, promising to enhance the quality of play experiences and foster expansive imaginations across the globe.

Strategic Acquisition

This strategic acquisition marries Melissa & Doug’s reputation for sustainable wooden toys and screen-free play options with Spin Master’s mission to create magical play experiences. It is a partnership that not only promises to redefine the landscape of the toy industry but also to propagate a shared vision of nurturing creativity and imagination in children.

Financial Implications

The deal sees the elimination of the initial contingent earnout consideration of up to $150 million. This acquisition is expected to broaden Spin Master’s reach within specialty retail and e-commerce sectors, diversify its revenue base, and unlock long-term growth opportunities on a global scale.

The Powerhouses Behind the Deal

A team of financial advisors from Evercore, TD Securities, and RBC Capital Markets aided Spin Master in securing the acquisition. On the other hand, Melissa & Doug received financial advice from Harris Williams & Co. Debt financing was provided by a consortium of banks, including the HSBC Bank, TD Bank, and the Royal Bank of Canada. Legal counsel for the deal was provided by Torkin Manes LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP for Spin Master, while Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel for Melissa & Doug.

For further details about the acquisition, an investor presentation is readily available on Spin Master’s website.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philadelphia's Electric Vehicles: Inefficient Charging Causing Delays

By Salman Akhtar

Travel in 2024: Navigating New Norms and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: A Close Look at Stock Fluctuations and Financial Performance

By Israel Ojoko

TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shopify Invests Heavily in Carbon Removal Startups ...
@Business · 12 mins
Shopify Invests Heavily in Carbon Removal Startups ...
heart comment 0
Magna International: A Testament to Resilience and Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Magna International: A Testament to Resilience and Transformation
Cava Group Inc Weathers Market Volatility with Promising Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Cava Group Inc Weathers Market Volatility with Promising Growth
Potential Interest Rate Hike Sparks Speculation and Concern

By Ebenezer Mensah

Potential Interest Rate Hike Sparks Speculation and Concern
Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies

By Salman Khan

Forex Market Analysis 2024: The Impact of Global Conflicts and Economic Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships
13 mins
Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships
Latino Voters: The Game Changer in the Upcoming US Elections
14 mins
Latino Voters: The Game Changer in the Upcoming US Elections
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
14 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas: On and Off the Court at Wimbledon
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
14 mins
NBA Mock Draft Update: Matas Buzelis Emerges as New Top Prospect
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
14 mins
Dark Money Threatening Global Democracies: A Look at 2024 Elections
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
15 mins
House Freedom Caucus Prioritizes Border Security for 2024 under New Chairman Bob Good
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
15 mins
Emma Paton's Bold Fashion Statements Steal the Show at PDC World Darts Championship
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
15 mins
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
15 mins
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app