Spin Master Corp. Acquires Melissa & Doug in a $950M Game-Changing Deal

Spin Master Corp., a global leader in children’s entertainment, has inked a deal to acquire the iconic U.S. toy brand, Melissa & Doug, for a sum of $950 million. This pivotal alliance merges two powerhouses in the realm of children’s play, promising to enhance the quality of play experiences and foster expansive imaginations across the globe.

Strategic Acquisition

This strategic acquisition marries Melissa & Doug’s reputation for sustainable wooden toys and screen-free play options with Spin Master’s mission to create magical play experiences. It is a partnership that not only promises to redefine the landscape of the toy industry but also to propagate a shared vision of nurturing creativity and imagination in children.

Financial Implications

The deal sees the elimination of the initial contingent earnout consideration of up to $150 million. This acquisition is expected to broaden Spin Master’s reach within specialty retail and e-commerce sectors, diversify its revenue base, and unlock long-term growth opportunities on a global scale.

The Powerhouses Behind the Deal

A team of financial advisors from Evercore, TD Securities, and RBC Capital Markets aided Spin Master in securing the acquisition. On the other hand, Melissa & Doug received financial advice from Harris Williams & Co. Debt financing was provided by a consortium of banks, including the HSBC Bank, TD Bank, and the Royal Bank of Canada. Legal counsel for the deal was provided by Torkin Manes LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP for Spin Master, while Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel for Melissa & Doug.

For further details about the acquisition, an investor presentation is readily available on Spin Master’s website.