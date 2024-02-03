Spider in the Fan: A Viral Web of Fear and Fascination

In an unconventional confluence of student entrepreneurship and cultural superstition, two business administration students at a university in Chiang Mai, Thailand, have begun a unique venture. Wifei Cheng and Setthawut Boonprakong are offering to sleep in houses or accommodations believed to be haunted or where deaths have occurred. The aim of their service is to help property owners and potential tenants or buyers who might be deterred by the superstitions associated with such places.

A Service Inspired by Japanese Practices

Drawing inspiration from similar services prevalent in Japan, the duo has taken to a local Facebook group to promote their innovative service. The objective is straightforward: to assure clients by submitting video and written reports of their experiences. For this, they charge a starting fee of 1,000 baht (approximately $28) per night, excluding travel and accommodation expenses.

Haunted Service Sparks Interest but Yet to Seal Deals

Despite the unique nature of their service, Cheng and Boonprakong have received significant interest and inquiries. However, as of now, they have yet to formalize any job agreements. The service is not without its personal challenges. Cheng professes to be unafraid of ghosts, while Boonprakong admits to harboring fears. Nevertheless, both students stand committed to their venture and are open to expanding it should the demand continue to rise.

Contacting the Ghost-Busting Duo

For those who find themselves intrigued or in need of their services, the students can be reached through Cheng's Facebook account. As they navigate the realm of the supernatural, they are also exploring the boundaries of entrepreneurship, offering a service that is as much about cultural beliefs as it is about business.