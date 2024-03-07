Spelman College Glee Club Celebrates 100 Years with Historic Performance in Krog Street Tunnel

On a day that will be remembered for transforming Krog Street Tunnel into an echoing chamber of hymns, the Spelman College Glee Club, under Kevin Johnson's direction, launched its centennial tour with an acapella performance. This event, part of the South Art's Foundations Creative Placemaking Summit, was a tribute to Atlanta's rich art heritage and a nod to the legacy of choral music, marking a significant milestone in the history of the historically Black college and university (HBCU).

A Unique Venue for a Milestone Celebration

Thursday's performance in the Krog Street Tunnel wasn't just another concert. It was a strategic collaboration between the Spelman Glee Club and various local organizations, aimed at celebrating the club's 100th anniversary in a space synonymous with community and expressive freedom. The choice of the tunnel, known for its vibrant street art, provided a stark, yet harmonious contrast to the refined melodies of the choir, creating an immersive experience that captivated pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Partnerships that Paint a Broader Picture

The concert was made possible through the efforts of South Arts, Creative Placemaking Communities, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the Cabbagetown Neighborhood Improvement Association, and Georgia State University's EPIC Pop Culture Program. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to celebrating Atlanta's diverse art scene and the importance of making art accessible to all communities, especially those historically excluded. The event not only commemorated the Spelman Glee Club's centennial but also paid homage to Atlanta's cultural landscape and its contributions to the arts.

Impact and Reflection

The Krog Street Tunnel concert by the Spelman College Glee Club was more than a performance; it was a statement about the power of voice and community. Simone Moales, the vice president of the Glee Club, emphasized how the event allowed the club to integrate their artistry into the fabric of the tunnel, leaving a lasting impact on both the performers and the audience. This blend of history, culture, and community in one of Atlanta's most iconic public spaces highlights the transformative power of music and the arts in bridging divides and celebrating heritage.

As the echoes of the Spelman College Glee Club's hymns fade from the Krog Street Tunnel, the significance of their performance lingers. This event was not just a celebration of a century of musical excellence; it was a demonstration of how art can transform spaces, connect communities, and preserve cultural legacies for future generations. It serves as a reminder of the enduring power of music to inspire, unite, and foster a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of human expression.