Speeding: A Critical Factor in Washington State’s Fatal Crashes

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson has identified speeding as a significant factor in fog-related crashes, urging drivers to adjust their speeds to ensure safety in poor visibility. According to the Washington State Patrol’s 2022 Annual Report, 89 out of 314 fatal crashes involved speeding, reflecting a worrisome increase in such incidents from previous years.

Speeding: A Dominant Factor in Fatal Crashes

In 2022, the state of Washington witnessed 314 fatal crashes, an alarming surge from 214 in 2020 and 283 in 2021. Disturbingly, speeding factored into nearly 30% of these deadly incidents. Thorson stressed the importance of reducing speed, even if it means driving below the usual highway limits. For instance, a decrease from 70 to 50 miles per hour could be critical to preventing collisions in foggy conditions.

Anticipating Insights from the 2023 Annual Report

The upcoming 2023 annual report is much anticipated, expected to provide further insights into recent traffic safety trends. With the publication scheduled for February or March, it will shed light on whether the state has succeeded in curbing the disturbing rise in fatal crashes, particularly those involving speeding.

Speeding Trends Across the Country

Speeding is not just a local issue; it poses a national challenge. In 2021, over 12,000 speed-related crashes resulted in fatalities, accounting for 29% of all traffic deaths. The risk varies by location, with about half of all speed-related fatal accidents occurring on urban roads and 35% on rural ones. Particularly in California and Texas, the speeding fatality rates are noticeably high. The city of Hesperia, California, has the highest speeding fatality rate in the U.S., with speeding accounting for 40.74% of all driving fatalities. Factors such as age groups, driving conditions, and vehicle types also contribute to these alarming statistics.