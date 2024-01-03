en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Speeding: A Critical Factor in Washington State’s Fatal Crashes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Speeding: A Critical Factor in Washington State’s Fatal Crashes

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson has identified speeding as a significant factor in fog-related crashes, urging drivers to adjust their speeds to ensure safety in poor visibility. According to the Washington State Patrol’s 2022 Annual Report, 89 out of 314 fatal crashes involved speeding, reflecting a worrisome increase in such incidents from previous years.

Speeding: A Dominant Factor in Fatal Crashes

In 2022, the state of Washington witnessed 314 fatal crashes, an alarming surge from 214 in 2020 and 283 in 2021. Disturbingly, speeding factored into nearly 30% of these deadly incidents. Thorson stressed the importance of reducing speed, even if it means driving below the usual highway limits. For instance, a decrease from 70 to 50 miles per hour could be critical to preventing collisions in foggy conditions.

Anticipating Insights from the 2023 Annual Report

The upcoming 2023 annual report is much anticipated, expected to provide further insights into recent traffic safety trends. With the publication scheduled for February or March, it will shed light on whether the state has succeeded in curbing the disturbing rise in fatal crashes, particularly those involving speeding.

Speeding Trends Across the Country

Speeding is not just a local issue; it poses a national challenge. In 2021, over 12,000 speed-related crashes resulted in fatalities, accounting for 29% of all traffic deaths. The risk varies by location, with about half of all speed-related fatal accidents occurring on urban roads and 35% on rural ones. Particularly in California and Texas, the speeding fatality rates are noticeably high. The city of Hesperia, California, has the highest speeding fatality rate in the U.S., with speeding accounting for 40.74% of all driving fatalities. Factors such as age groups, driving conditions, and vehicle types also contribute to these alarming statistics.

0
Safety United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

North Western Railway Bolsters Safety Measures: A Closer Look

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pervasive Non-compliance with Fire Safety Norms Uncovered by PCMC Survey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Convicted Sex Offender Michael David Wilkins Announces Residence in Pr ...
@Crime · 22 mins
Convicted Sex Offender Michael David Wilkins Announces Residence in Pr ...
heart comment 0
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in India: Enhancing Safety or a Safety Risk?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in India: Enhancing Safety or a Safety Risk?
Tragedy at Econo Lodge: A Wake-Up Call for Kennewick’s Fight Against Local Drug Menace

By Muhammad Jawad

Tragedy at Econo Lodge: A Wake-Up Call for Kennewick's Fight Against Local Drug Menace
Heli-Skiing Company Fined Over $84,000 for Safety Violations Following Fatal Avalanche

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Heli-Skiing Company Fined Over $84,000 for Safety Violations Following Fatal Avalanche
Swimmers Rescued from Perilous Currents off New Plymouth’s Back Beach

By Mazhar Abbas

Swimmers Rescued from Perilous Currents off New Plymouth's Back Beach
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
8 seconds
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
48 seconds
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
1 min
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
1 min
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
2 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
2 mins
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
2 mins
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app