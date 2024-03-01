Special Matinee of 'Body Keepers' Lights Up Historic Park Theater for Frozen Dead Guy Day

Perilous Productions is set to captivate horror film enthusiasts in Nederland, Colorado, with a special three-day matinee showing of 'Body Keepers' at the Historic Park Theater. Directed by Shelly Cole and starring Trevor Lyons and Jennifer Cipolla, this locally produced film is a thrilling addition to the Frozen Dead Guy Day Festival, promising to send shivers down the spine of its audience. Screening dates are set for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 15-17, at 11:30 am, with tickets available at $12.

Local Talent Shines in 'Body Keepers'

'Body Keepers', a horror film that was penned, directed, and filmed entirely in Colorado, showcases the exceptional talent of the local film industry. Shelly Cole, known for her role in 'Gilmore Girls', brings her directorial prowess to the fore, while Trevor Lyons and Jennifer Cipolla deliver compelling performances that anchor the film's eerie narrative. The story unfolds in Nederland, Colorado, where a group of teenagers embarks on a harrowing quest to find their missing friend, only to awaken an ancient evil lurking within a decrepit shed.

A Thrilling Addition to Frozen Dead Guy Day Festival

Aligning perfectly with the quirky and macabre spirit of the Frozen Dead Guy Day Festival, 'Body Keepers' offers festival-goers an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film's plot intricately weaves local folklore with spine-tingling horror, making it a must-see for attendees. This special screening at the Historic Park Theater not only celebrates the film's connection to Colorado but also pays homage to the area's rich cultural traditions and stories.

What to Expect at the Screening

As anticipation builds for the weekend screenings, attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to secure a spot at this limited-time event. With a runtime that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, 'Body Keepers' is more than just a film; it's an experience that delves into the heart of local lore while showcasing the prowess of Colorado's film industry. The Historic Park Theater, a venue steeped in history and charm, provides the perfect backdrop for this chilling tale, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for all.

As 'Body Keepers' gears up to thrill, chill, and entertain audiences in Nederland, Colorado, this special screening event marks a significant moment for local cinema. It stands as a testament to the creativity and talent within the Colorado film community, inviting film aficionados and festival-goers alike to partake in a uniquely chilling cinematic journey. Whether you're a horror film connoisseur or simply in search of an intriguing addition to your Frozen Dead Guy Day festivities, 'Body Keepers' promises to be an unforgettable highlight of the weekend.