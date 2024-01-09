en English
Pets

spcaLA Launches ‘Friend For Life,’ Slashing Dog Adoption Fees to $24

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) rings in 2024 with an affectionate initiative that seeks to create a bridge between the city’s homeless canines and potential adopters. Titled ‘Friend for Life,’ the adoption event significantly reduces the adoption fees to a mere $24 for qualified applicants, instilling an added incentive for people to open their hearts and homes to a new furry family member.

Friend for Life: An Initiative for Compassion

The event, which runs throughout January, applies to dogs aged three months and older. However, additional costs might be incurred for medications or deposits required for spay or neuter surgeries. By drastically cutting down the financial barriers that often deter potential adopters, spcaLA aims to place as many dogs in loving homes as possible.

A Comprehensive Adoption Package

spcaLA ensures that each adopted dog is sent to their new homes ready for a healthy start. The adoption package includes not only the spay or neuter surgery but also essential vaccinations, a microchip for easy identification, and a voucher for a complimentary health examination at a participating veterinary hospital. This inclusive approach underscores spcaLA’s commitment to the well-being of every animal they shelter.

Joining the Cause

Los Angeles residents who are considering pet adoption or wish to learn more about the ‘Friend for Life’ event can visit the official spcaLA website at spcaLA.com. In taking this step, individuals become part of a compassionate community that values the bond between humans and animals, and recognizes the joy and fulfillment that pet ownership brings. The news of this heartwarming initiative was reported by Gayle Anderson for KTLA 5 News on January 9, 2024.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

