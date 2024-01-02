SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure

In a crucial move solidifying its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sector, SPATCO Energy Solutions has acquired Stanton Electric, a Georgia-based firm renowned for its speciality in EV charging station installations. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for SPATCO as it extends its workforce beyond 1,000 employees, bolstering its services across 16 states and over 30 office locations.

SPATCO and Stanton Electric: A Sustainable Alliance

Stanton Electric, founded by Jerry and Tony Stanton in 2012, has carved its niche in the EV infrastructure development space with its extensive work in Georgia Power’s Make Ready Electric Transportation Program and the Community EV Charger Program. These initiatives are aimed at propelling EV adoption in Georgia by enhancing the available infrastructure. Stanton’s expertise and commitment to augmenting EV infrastructure align seamlessly with SPATCO’s objectives, creating a potent alliance in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

A Strategic Step Towards Expanding EV Infrastructure

This acquisition is a strategic step for SPATCO, marking its second venture into the electrical sector within a span of weeks. The added prowess of Stanton Electric under SPATCO’s banner fortifies its positioning in the EV segment. Jerry Stanton, the founder of Stanton Electric, will continue to steer the electrical contracting operations in Georgia while also joining the executive leadership team at SPATCO.

Investor Support and Future Prospects

SPATCO’s strategic growth is reinforced by its lead investor Kian Capital, along with co-investors, and is backed by legal advice from Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. and financing from Byline Bank. With 88 years of industry experience at SPATCO and substantial capital under management at Kian Capital, both entities reaffirm their dedication to expanding EV infrastructure and services. John Force, President & CEO of SPATCO, has expressed his excitement for the company’s growth, particularly in alignment with sustainable EV infrastructure development.