Spartan Village: SJSU's Transformative Student Housing Project

In a significant move aimed at creating a conducive environment for its student body, San Jose State University (SJSU) has proudly unveiled plans for the Spartan Village on the Paseo. This project is poised to revitalize a former hotel tower in downtown San Jose into a vibrant student housing complex. The transformative initiative reflects SJSU's dedication to supporting its students' academic success and well-being, marking a significant stride in the university's broader strategy of expanding housing options in close proximity to the main campus.

Spartan Village: A Hub for Student Life

The Spartan Village, expected to house approximately 700 students, will offer a comprehensive range of amenities. These include a sky bridge lounge, study areas, a fitness room, a gaming lounge, a screening center, and a cafe. These facilities underscore the university's promise to provide a well-rounded college experience, offering spaces that support both academic pursuits and leisure activities. Furthermore, the village will feature an expansive dining space on the second floor, managed by Chartwells, SJSU's current meal provider. A community kitchen will also be available, ensuring that students have the option to prepare their own meals.

A Significant Investment in Student Housing

The Spartan Village is the outcome of a $113 million purchase, financing, and renovation package. Throckmorton Partners, a significant player in the field, acquired the former 264-room hotel tower from a group led by real estate mogul Sam Hirbod for $73.1 million. The revamped housing complex is expected to start operations in the fall, providing vital support for SJSU's burgeoning student population.

Room for All: Fair Pricing and Housing Options

The university's commitment to affordability is evident in the pricing strategy for the new housing. While the majority of the rooms will be leased at standard university rates, 100 beds will be priced below market rates. The housing will offer a range of room options, all featuring en-suite bathrooms. This approach is expected to further strengthen the relationship between SJSU and the downtown San Jose community, fostering inclusivity and accessibility for all students.