Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair Returns for its Second Year

Mark your calendars for the Spark! Student Career Awareness Fair on February 1, 2024. The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), a nonprofit member organization, is pulling all stops for the second installment of this enlightening event. Following the success of the inaugural fair in 2023, the upcoming event promises to be even bigger and better, with an anticipated turnout of more than 800 students from the tri-county area.

The Spark of Career Exploration

With the primary goal of igniting students’ interest in potential careers, the fair will host 31 organizations ready to demonstrate the real-world applications of their fields. The event is designed to offer a hands-on, interactive experience that goes beyond the traditional career fair model. This unique approach allows students to gain a deeper understanding of various industries and professions, potentially sparking a lifelong passion.

A Success Story in the Making

The first Spark! fair, held in 2023, was a resounding success. With participation from 26 organizations and 440 students, the event exceeded expectations. This year, TPP aims to outdo itself, expecting a turnout that nearly doubles the previous figure. The organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration across sectors and promoting education is evident in their meticulous planning and execution of such comprehensive events.

Volunteers: The Heartbeat of the Fair

Volunteers play a crucial role in the success of the Spark! fair. They are needed from 9 am to noon to assist with guiding student groups and managing the schedule. Those with a passion for education and a desire to contribute to the vitality of youth exploring career possibilities are encouraged to register by January 19. The event will be held at the University System of Maryland Southern MD, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.