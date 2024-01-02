en English
SpaceX’s Third-Generation Starlink Dish: Consistent Speeds and Improved Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
SpaceX’s Third-Generation Starlink Dish: Consistent Speeds and Improved Performance

SpaceX’s third-generation Starlink dish, now available in the United States, is garnering attention not for its increased internet speeds but for its enhanced consistency, particularly during peak usage times. The upgraded hardware, priced at $599, has been put to the test by early adopters, with their initial feedback shedding light on the dish’s capabilities and limitations.

Consistent Speeds and Improved Uploads

Users’ testimonials suggest that while the third-generation Starlink dish does not augment the service’s maximum internet speeds, it significantly bolstered the consistency of high-speed delivery. Some users reported that the new hardware sustains speeds of over 300 Mbps, an improvement from the second-generation dish that often dropped to 50 to 10 Mbps during evening hours.

In addition to the increased consistency, the third-generation dish reportedly doubles upload speeds, reaching around 29 Mbps, a marked improvement that could hold substantial appeal to users requiring high-speed uploads.

Hardware and Installation: A Mixed Bag

While the improved speeds and consistency are significant positives, the new hardware has not escaped criticism. At least one user expressed dissatisfaction with the new mount, suggesting that improvements could be made in terms of the installation process and hardware design.

Despite this, the third-generation dish does come with a new router that supports Wi-Fi 6 and incorporates two Ethernet ports, offering enhanced connectivity options.

Considerations for Current Users

While acknowledging the improvements offered by the third-generation Starlink dish, a University of Georgia professor advised current Starlink users to ponder whether the cost and effort of upgrading are worthwhile. The professor’s words serve as a reminder that while technological advancements can be enticing, their value ultimately lies in how they meet individual users’ needs and expectations.

SpaceX has released the third-generation Starlink dish to roam and business tier users, along with some residential tier subscribers, a move likely to broaden the service’s user base and further its aim of providing consistent, high-speed internet connectivity.

United States
