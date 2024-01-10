en English
Science & Technology

SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites Successfully Test Direct-to-Device Messaging

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Successfully Test Direct-to-Device Messaging

In a significant leap forward for global communication, SpaceX has successfully demonstrated the capability of its Starlink satellites to send and receive text messages via T-Mobile’s network. The achievement, a key milestone in the development of direct-to-device (D2D) cell service, was announced after SpaceX launched six Starlink satellites equipped with D2D functionalities, a move authorized by the Federal Communications Commission.

Revolutionizing Global Communication

SpaceX’s successful test involved the transmission of text messages to and from standard cell phones, underscoring the potential of the Starlink network to revolutionize cellular communication. The test’s success is attributed to the innovation of SpaceX’s team, who developed LTE connectivity and evolved antenna designs to facilitate high-quality signals from space. This test establishes a proof of concept for integrating satellite internet capabilities with conventional cell phones, a proposition fraught with technical challenges that SpaceX appears to have surmounted.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Plans

As part of its ambitious plans, SpaceX has formed strategic alliances with several global mobile operators, including T-Mobile, Rogers in Canada, Optus in Australia, and KDDI in Japan. The company intends to launch D2D text services within this year and is already setting its sights on offering voice, data, and internet of things services by 2025. The Starlink network, which now boasts over 5,000 satellites, currently serves more than 2.3 million customers worldwide. The D2D services are anticipated to provide cellular coverage anywhere on Earth, potentially proving vital during emergency situations.

A New Frontier in Cellular Services

SpaceX’s strides in D2D services do not go uncontested. Other major players are also exploring this promising field. Tech giant Apple, for instance, has released its ‘Emergency SOS with Satellite’ feature for iPhone 14 models, a collaboration with Globalstar. Meanwhile, Iridium is planning to test its ‘Project Stardust’ D2D service between 2025 and 2026. As these developments continue to unfold, it’s clear that D2D services represent a new frontier in cellular services, promising to redefine how we communicate in the digital age.

Science & Technology United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

