SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches US Military’s Secretive X-37B Drone

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches US Military’s Secretive X-37B Drone

On the evening of December 29th, 2023, the night sky over NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida ignited with the liftoff of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful operational rockets of our time. Its precious cargo: the secretive US military X-37B drone, embarking on its seventh mission, USSF-52, the details of which remain largely under wraps.

The X-37B: A High-Tech Enigma

The X-37B, a robotic spacecraft resembling a mini version of the retired manned space shuttles, is an enigma. Manufactured for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance—a joint venture between aerospace giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin—the X-37B has been operational since 2010. Compact but mighty, this drone is approximately the size of a small bus, measuring 30 feet in length with a wingspan of 15 feet. It’s equipped with solar panels for power, and is designed to remain in space for extended-duration missions lasting at least 270 days.

Pioneering Mission

For this mission, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was tasked with launching the X-37B to altitudes never before reached by the drone. The Pentagon has remained tight-lipped about the mission’s objectives or the drone’s destination, only revealing that the X-37B will be conducting multiple advanced experiments in new orbital regimes. It will also be testing future space domain awareness technologies and examining the effects of radiation on materials supplied by NASA. The launch was initially planned for December 7th, but was postponed due to weather and other technical issues.

Space Race Rekindled

This launch has global significance, marking the first time the X-37B has hitched a ride on a Falcon Heavy rocket. It also comes on the heels of China’s recent deployment of their own secretive robotic space plane, Shenlong. This Chinese counterpart is expected to conduct reusable technology verification and space science experiments, rekindling echoes of the space race era. This successful launch of the X-37B not only advances the US’s capabilities in space but also presents a direct challenge to similar endeavors by other global powers.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

