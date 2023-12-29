en English
Science & Technology

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Lifts Off with X-37B Spaceplane on Classified Mission

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:53 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:23 pm EST
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Lifts Off with X-37B Spaceplane on Classified Mission

SpaceX made headlines once again as it successfully launched its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday. Onboard was an unpiloted X-37B spaceplane, embarking on a classified long-duration military mission. The event was part of a doubleheader, with another SpaceX team readying to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink internet satellites from the nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Delayed Launch and Dual Success

Originally scheduled for December 10, the Falcon Heavy’s launch experienced delays due to unfavorable weather conditions and ground equipment issues. When the 27 Merlin engines of the Falcon Heavy roared to life, they provided an astonishing 5 million pounds of thrust. After aiding the ascent, the two side boosters completed their fifth flight, landing back at the station, marking SpaceX’s 258th successful booster recovery. The central core stage, having expended all its propellant, was not recovered.

Classified Mission and Ongoing Starlink Deployment

Details of the second stage’s journey and the X-37B’s orbit remain undisclosed due to the mission’s classified nature. Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 launch aimed to bolster the 5,627 Starlinks already deployed since May 2019. The X-37B, operated by the U.S. Space Force, serves as a testbed for various technologies and has tallied over 10 years in space through six missions. The duration of its current, seventh mission remains undisclosed.

A Look Into the X-37B

The X-37B, although resembling NASA’s retired space shuttle, is significantly smaller and primarily used as an orbital testbed. This allows the military to observe how instruments perform and behave in the space environment, expanding the United States Space Force’s understanding of the space domain. Notably, the X-37B also carries civilian gear, such as a NASA experiment called Seeds 2, which exposes plant seeds to the harsh radiation environment of long-duration spaceflight.

The Falcon Heavy’s latest successful launch underlines SpaceX’s commitment to advancing the boundaries of space exploration. Whether it’s deploying internet satellites or carrying classified spaceplanes, SpaceX continues to make its mark on the future of space travel.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

