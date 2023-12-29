SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches US Military’s Secretive X-37B Drone into Space

In a landmark moment for space exploration, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched the US military’s secretive X-37B drone into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on December 29, 2023, at 8:07 pm Eastern Time. The launch marked the beginning of the US Space Force’s USSF-52 mission, a classified initiative whose specific objectives and destination remain undisclosed by the Pentagon.

Launch of the X-37B: A Delayed Venture

The X-37B’s seventh mission, initially scheduled for December 7, experienced a series of delays. However, despite the rescheduling, the launch was executed flawlessly, sending the reusable spaceplane into orbit aboard one of the most powerful rockets in operation – Falcon Heavy. This occasion marked the debut of the X-37B onboard a Falcon Heavy, a rocket capable of carrying significant payloads deep into space.

Objectives of the X-37B Mission

Although the Pentagon has kept details of the mission under wraps, it has been disclosed that the X-37B will conduct multiple advanced experiments. These experiments aim to explore new operational realms for the reusable spaceplane, test future space domain awareness technologies, and study the effects of radiation on various materials, in collaboration with NASA. This mission follows a similar secretive launch by China, which sent its robotic space plane, Shenlong, into orbit for reusable technology verification and space science experiments.

The X-37B: An Avant-Garde Player in Space

The X-37B, approximately the size of a small bus, bears a resemblance to a miniature version of the retired manned space shuttles. Its structure, designed by United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is powered by solar panels. Since its operational debut in 2010, the X-37B has been a pivotal player in conducting various tests in space, including those for NASA. Its seventh mission, carried out by a Falcon Heavy, could potentially take the X-37B to new heights, possibly even to more distant orbits, such as the moon or Mars.