SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Secretive X-37B Drone for US Military

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, one of the most powerful operational rockets in the world, successfully launched the US military’s secretive X-37B drone into space for a research mission on December 29, 2023. The launch took place from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was live-streamed on SpaceX’s website.

A Delayed but Successful Launch

Originally scheduled for December 7, the launch experienced delays due to bad weather and issues with ground equipment. However, once conditions were favorable, the mission, designated USSF-52, proceeded without a hitch. This accomplishment marks SpaceX’s 98th and final launch of 2023, with the next targeted for January 2, 2024.

The Secretive X-37B Drone

Developed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has been operational since 2010. This drone, resembling a mini-space shuttle, is about the size of a small bus and is powered by solar panels. It has previously conducted tests for NASA regarding the impact of radiation on seeds among other materials.

Significance of the USSF-52 Mission

The details of the USSF-52 mission remain largely undisclosed. However, it is known that the X-37B will conduct multiple cutting-edge experiments. These include operating in new orbital regimes, testing future space domain awareness technologies, and studying radiation effects on materials supplied by NASA. This mission marks the first time the X-37B has been launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket, known for its high payload capacity.

The launch of the X-37B follows China’s deployment of its own secretive robotic space plane, Shenlong, intended to perform various experiments in orbit. The X-37B’s seventh launch serves as a testbed for new technologies for both the Defense Department and NASA. Its most recent mission, OTV-6, returned in November 2022 and included a service module that allowed it to carry more experiments than previous iterations.