Science & Technology

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Secretive Space Plane X-37B

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:31 pm EST
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Launches Secretive Space Plane X-37B

In an unprecedented feat, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched the US Space Force’s secretive space plane, the X-37B, into orbit from Florida. This venture marks the first time Falcon Heavy has been utilized for this purpose, marking the commencement of the X-37B’s seventh mission.

Falcon Heavy’s Role

Boasting a total of 97 launches this year, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has now completed its ninth flight. The Falcon Heavy is a powerhouse, comprised of three modified first stages of SpaceX’s workhorse, Falcon 9 rocket, strapped together. The central booster, which was flown for the first and only time, was intentionally ditched into the Atlantic Ocean post-launch.

Introduction to X-37B

Designed and built by Boeing Co., the X-37B is an uncrewed, reusable experimental test platform that bears a striking resemblance to a miniature space shuttle. The X-37B is deployed by the Defense Department and is capable of remaining in orbit for extended periods, sometimes spanning years. The previous six X-37B missions lasted more than seven months each, with each mission outlasting its predecessor.

Secretive Missions

The specific activities and purposes of the X-37B remain classified, contributing to its reputation as a secretive element of the US military’s space capabilities. The X-37B mission, designated as USSF-52, is expected to involve tests of new orbital regimes and future space domain awareness technologies. In addition to this, the spacecraft is also carrying a NASA experiment called Seeds-2, which aims to expose plant seeds to the harsh radiation environment of long-duration spaceflight.

Despite the secrecy surrounding the X-37B’s mission, its successful launch marks a significant milestone in space exploration. This achievement not only underscores the prowess of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy but also serves as a testament to the evolving capabilities of the US Space Force. As the world watches, the X-37B embarks on its seventh mission, ready to blaze new trails in the vast expanse of space.

