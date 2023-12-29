SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Secretive Space Plane X-37B
In an unprecedented feat, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched the US Space Force’s secretive space plane, the X-37B, into orbit from Florida. This venture marks the first time Falcon Heavy has been utilized for this purpose, marking the commencement of the X-37B’s seventh mission.
Falcon Heavy’s Role
Boasting a total of 97 launches this year, the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has now completed its ninth flight. The Falcon Heavy is a powerhouse, comprised of three modified first stages of SpaceX’s workhorse, Falcon 9 rocket, strapped together. The central booster, which was flown for the first and only time, was intentionally ditched into the Atlantic Ocean post-launch.
Introduction to X-37B
Designed and built by Boeing Co., the X-37B is an uncrewed, reusable experimental test platform that bears a striking resemblance to a miniature space shuttle. The X-37B is deployed by the Defense Department and is capable of remaining in orbit for extended periods, sometimes spanning years. The previous six X-37B missions lasted more than seven months each, with each mission outlasting its predecessor.
Secretive Missions
The specific activities and purposes of the X-37B remain classified, contributing to its reputation as a secretive element of the US military’s space capabilities. The X-37B mission, designated as USSF-52, is expected to involve tests of new orbital regimes and future space domain awareness technologies. In addition to this, the spacecraft is also carrying a NASA experiment called Seeds-2, which aims to expose plant seeds to the harsh radiation environment of long-duration spaceflight.
Despite the secrecy surrounding the X-37B’s mission, its successful launch marks a significant milestone in space exploration. This achievement not only underscores the prowess of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy but also serves as a testament to the evolving capabilities of the US Space Force. As the world watches, the X-37B embarks on its seventh mission, ready to blaze new trails in the vast expanse of space.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments