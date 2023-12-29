SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Secretive Space Plane X-37B for US Space Force

The mystery enshrouding the US Space Force’s operations deepened with the successful launch of the secretive Boeing-built X-37B spacecraft, an uncrewed and reusable experimental platform, into orbit. This mission was made possible by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the most potent rockets currently in operation. The event marked a significant first, as it was the initial instance of Falcon Heavy deploying the X-37B, a mini-space shuttle designed as a test platform for the Defense Department.

Falcon Heavy’s Pivotal Role

The Falcon Heavy rocket, comprising three modified first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9, successfully launched the X-37B from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The two outer boosters made a triumphant return to Landing Zone 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking the fifth recovery landing for SpaceX Falcon Heavy’s side booster rockets. This mission further highlighted the Falcon Heavy’s prowess, marking its ninth flight overall and SpaceX’s 97th launch this year.

Mission Objectives

The X-37B, known for its ability to remain in orbit for extended periods, sometimes spanning several years, was initiated on its seventh deployment. The specific objectives of this latest mission, however, remain undisclosed, maintaining the air of mystery that typically surrounds X-37B operations. It is known that the X-37B serves as a test bed for various advanced technologies and has the capacity to operate in new orbital regimes while experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies.

Long-Duration Spaceflight

Operated by the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office in collaboration with the Space Force, the X-37B is an unmanned and robotic spacecraft. Its missions often last more than seven months each, with some even exceeding 900 days. The most recent X-37B mission, OTV-6, set a new endurance record, spending 908 days on orbit. The spacecraft’s extended-duration missions enable it to study the impacts of long-duration spaceflight for humans, with new types of seeds and different varieties being sent to evaluate their response to the space environment.