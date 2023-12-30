SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Space Drone into Orbit

Yesterday served as a testament to the extraordinary advancements in space technology as SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the world’s most potent operational rockets, successfully launched the US military’s enigmatic X-37B space drone into orbit. The launch was carried out at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was witnessed virtually by millions, thanks to a live stream on SpaceX’s website.

Secretive Mission: USSF-52

The X-37B, on its seventh mission, embarked carrying a plethora of cutting-edge experiments. However, the mission named USSF-52 remains largely a mystery, with the Pentagon maintaining secrecy about the drone’s destination and specific objectives. This secrecy marks the mission with an aura of intrigue, drawing global attention.

The Falcon Heavy and X-37B

What makes this mission even more notable is that it marks the first instance of the X-37B being launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. The Falcon Heavy’s potent capabilities allow it to transport payloads weighing up to 26,700 kg (58,900 pounds) deep into space. The X-37B, a mini version of the retired manned space shuttles, operates autonomously and is solar-powered. The drone, measuring 30 feet in length with a 15-foot wingspan, has previously been used to conduct tests for NASA studying the impact of radiation on seeds and other materials.

Space Race with China

The launch comes hot on the heels of China’s deployment of its own secretive robotic space plane, Shenlong. The Shenlong aims to conduct reusable technology verification and space science experiments for an undisclosed ‘period of time.’ This intensifies the ongoing space race between the two superpowers, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

The X-37B: A Decade of Service

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has been operational since 2010. The drone was designed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance, a collaboration between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Over the years, it has served as an on-orbit, experimental testbed for novel technologies developed by the Pentagon and NASA. The previous missions have tested space-to-ground solar energy technology and organic materials’ reaction to exposure in space over extended periods. This launch’s success indicates a promising future for more such innovative and secretive missions.