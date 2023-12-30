en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Space Drone into Orbit

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:53 am EST
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Space Drone into Orbit

Yesterday served as a testament to the extraordinary advancements in space technology as SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, one of the world’s most potent operational rockets, successfully launched the US military’s enigmatic X-37B space drone into orbit. The launch was carried out at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and was witnessed virtually by millions, thanks to a live stream on SpaceX’s website.

Secretive Mission: USSF-52

The X-37B, on its seventh mission, embarked carrying a plethora of cutting-edge experiments. However, the mission named USSF-52 remains largely a mystery, with the Pentagon maintaining secrecy about the drone’s destination and specific objectives. This secrecy marks the mission with an aura of intrigue, drawing global attention.

The Falcon Heavy and X-37B

What makes this mission even more notable is that it marks the first instance of the X-37B being launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. The Falcon Heavy’s potent capabilities allow it to transport payloads weighing up to 26,700 kg (58,900 pounds) deep into space. The X-37B, a mini version of the retired manned space shuttles, operates autonomously and is solar-powered. The drone, measuring 30 feet in length with a 15-foot wingspan, has previously been used to conduct tests for NASA studying the impact of radiation on seeds and other materials.

Space Race with China

The launch comes hot on the heels of China’s deployment of its own secretive robotic space plane, Shenlong. The Shenlong aims to conduct reusable technology verification and space science experiments for an undisclosed ‘period of time.’ This intensifies the ongoing space race between the two superpowers, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

The X-37B: A Decade of Service

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has been operational since 2010. The drone was designed for the Air Force by United Launch Alliance, a collaboration between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Over the years, it has served as an on-orbit, experimental testbed for novel technologies developed by the Pentagon and NASA. The previous missions have tested space-to-ground solar energy technology and organic materials’ reaction to exposure in space over extended periods. This launch’s success indicates a promising future for more such innovative and secretive missions.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling 2023: A Year of Dramatic Shifts in Social Media Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Space PAHs: Cold Birthplaces of Life's Building Blocks Unearthed

By BNN Correspondents

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine

By Salman Khan

CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Technology ...
@Science & Technology · 41 mins
CES 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of Technology ...
heart comment 0
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response

By Waqas Arain

Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Military’s Enigmatic X-37B Space Drone

By Muthana Al-Najjar

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Launches Military's Enigmatic X-37B Space Drone
2023 in Review: Top 10 Futuristic Technologies that Redefined the Year

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Review: Top 10 Futuristic Technologies that Redefined the Year
Increasing Solar Activity: A Spectacle of Auroras and a Concern for Space Weather

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Increasing Solar Activity: A Spectacle of Auroras and a Concern for Space Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
2 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
2 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
5 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
5 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
6 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
6 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
6 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
7 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
8 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app