Science & Technology

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Military’s Enigmatic X-37B Space Drone

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:34 am EST
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Military’s Enigmatic X-37B Space Drone

On Thursday night, the U.S. military’s enigmatic X-37B space drone was successfully launched into orbit by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The event, streamed live on SpaceX’s website, marked the commencement of the mission known as USSF-52 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch occurred at 8:07 pm Eastern Time, after being postponed multiple times due to equipment issues and unfavorable weather conditions.

Falcon Heavy’s Milestone

The X-37B, a reusable space plane resembling a miniature space shuttle, serves as an experimental testbed for cutting-edge technologies developed by the Pentagon and NASA. This launch, however, was a notable first—the first time the X-37B was sent to space aboard the Falcon Heavy, one of the most potent rockets currently in operation, capable of carrying substantial payloads into deep space.

The X-37B – A Cloak of Secrecy

Details surrounding the specific objectives and destination of the X-37B on its seventh mission remain undisclosed, with the Pentagon maintaining a shroud of secrecy about the spacecraft’s operations. The X-37B, developed by the United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, measures 30 feet in length with a 15-foot wingspan and relies on solar panels for power. In the past, it has been used for a range of experiments, such as assessing the radiation effects on seeds and materials for NASA.

Space Exploration in a Shifting Landscape

The launch comes amidst a surge in secretive space activities. Recently, China launched its own enigmatic space plane, Shenlong, into orbit for a series of tests aimed at supporting the peaceful use of space. The X-37B has already clocked more than 3,700 days in space on other uncrewed missions, further contributing to the ongoing narrative of space exploration and competition. The mission also includes a NASA experiment named Seeds-2, which aims to find ways to sustain astronauts on future deep-space missions.

Science & Technology United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

