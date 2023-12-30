SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches Military’s Enigmatic X-37B Space Drone

On Thursday night, the U.S. military’s enigmatic X-37B space drone was successfully launched into orbit by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The event, streamed live on SpaceX’s website, marked the commencement of the mission known as USSF-52 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch occurred at 8:07 pm Eastern Time, after being postponed multiple times due to equipment issues and unfavorable weather conditions.

Falcon Heavy’s Milestone

The X-37B, a reusable space plane resembling a miniature space shuttle, serves as an experimental testbed for cutting-edge technologies developed by the Pentagon and NASA. This launch, however, was a notable first—the first time the X-37B was sent to space aboard the Falcon Heavy, one of the most potent rockets currently in operation, capable of carrying substantial payloads into deep space.

The X-37B – A Cloak of Secrecy

Details surrounding the specific objectives and destination of the X-37B on its seventh mission remain undisclosed, with the Pentagon maintaining a shroud of secrecy about the spacecraft’s operations. The X-37B, developed by the United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, measures 30 feet in length with a 15-foot wingspan and relies on solar panels for power. In the past, it has been used for a range of experiments, such as assessing the radiation effects on seeds and materials for NASA.

Space Exploration in a Shifting Landscape

The launch comes amidst a surge in secretive space activities. Recently, China launched its own enigmatic space plane, Shenlong, into orbit for a series of tests aimed at supporting the peaceful use of space. The X-37B has already clocked more than 3,700 days in space on other uncrewed missions, further contributing to the ongoing narrative of space exploration and competition. The mission also includes a NASA experiment named Seeds-2, which aims to find ways to sustain astronauts on future deep-space missions.