Science & Technology

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites Amid ‘Space Junk’ Concerns

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites Amid ‘Space Junk’ Concerns

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s pioneering space transportation company, launched 22 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, marking another significant stride in expanding global high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity. The launch, which took place at 12:59 am local time, was visible from Santa Barbara and was widely shared on social media platforms, with awe-struck viewers capturing the rocket’s bright orange ascent into the night sky.

Falcon 9 Rocket’s Successful Mission

The Falcon 9 rocket, which has now completed its 18th flight, successfully delivered the Starlink satellite batch into low Earth orbit. After separation, the first stage of the rocket landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ stationed in the Pacific Ocean, a testament to SpaceX’s commitment to reusable rocket technology.

Starlink’s Expanding Constellation

The Starlink network currently comprises over 5,250 satellites, with plans for continued expansion. As of early January 2024, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation provides coverage to over 70 countries and aims to offer global mobile phone service after 2023. SpaceX Starlink breached the 2 million subscriber mark in September 2023, underlining its growing influence in the satellite internet sector.

Concerns Over Space Debris and Customer Service

Despite the praise for SpaceX’s innovation in space exploration and connectivity, the company has not been without criticism. Concerns have been raised about customer service issues with Starlink’s satellite internet system, particularly among rural homeowners. Moreover, scientists have voiced apprehensions about the potential environmental impact of ‘space junk’. The increasing congestion in Earth’s orbit could lead to collisions and instability, a scenario known as the Kessler syndrome.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

