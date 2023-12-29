SpaceX’s 98th Launch of 2023: Expanding the Starlink Constellation

As the clock strikes 11:01 p.m. EST on December 28, 2023, SpaceX is primed to propel another 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It’s a familiar scene, the Falcon 9 rocket poised against the night sky, yet it signifies an extraordinary stride in SpaceX’s ambitious space operations. This launch marks the 98th for the company this year, reflecting a significant uptick in its launch frequency; 61 launches in 2022 and even fewer in preceding years.

Breaking Records and Barriers

With each Falcon 9 roar, SpaceX edges closer to their goal of 98 launches for 2023, encompassing 91 Falcon 9, 5 Falcon Heavy, and 2 Starship launches. The December 28 launch, notably the 12th flight for the first-stage booster, B1069, is a testament to SpaceX’s commitment to reusability and sustainability in space exploration. This booster has a diverse service history, supporting a range of missions, including seven previous Starlink expeditions.

The Expansion of the Starlink Constellation

The imminent launch will augment the Starlink constellation, currently consisting of over 5,200 operational satellites. SpaceX’s vision for this expansive network reaches far beyond the existing swarm, aiming for an eventual total of up to 42,000. Each satellite in this low Earth orbit constellation plays a vital role in delivering fast, low-latency internet service to regions where ground-based internet is either unreliable, unavailable, or excessively expensive.

Starlink Satellites: Technology and Profit

Each Starlink v1.5 satellite, weighing a compact 307 kg, boasts state-of-the-art communication technology and cost-saving features. These include phased array antennas, parabolic antennas, an inter-satellite laser communication system, an autonomous collision avoidance system, and a Hall effect krypton-powered ion thruster. Their successors, Starlink v2 Mini satellites, offer greater capacity—4x more than their predecessors—courtesy of a more powerful phased array antenna and the utilization of the E band for backhaul. With the first generation of the Starlink constellation largely complete and the second set to be populated with Starlink v2 and v2 Mini satellites, SpaceX anticipates an annual profit of $30-50 billion from this venture.

As 2023 draws to a close, SpaceX remains undeterred. Another launch is scheduled for December 30, the 99th and final launch for the year, set to deploy 21 more Starlink satellites. As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space operations, we look to the stars with anticipation of what the new year will bring.