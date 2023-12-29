en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

SpaceX Set for Historic Starlink 6-36 Mission Launch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:29 pm EST
SpaceX Set for Historic Starlink 6-36 Mission Launch

In a series of historic events, SpaceX is preparing to launch the Starlink 6-36 mission using the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 11:01 p.m. EST on Thursday, with backup opportunities extending until 2:59 a.m. EST on Friday. This launch closely follows a Falcon Heavy launch that propelled the X-37B military spaceplane into orbit.

Historic Succession of Orbital Launches

If the Starlink launch proceeds as planned, it will mark the fastest succession of orbital launches from Florida since 1966. This significant achievement highlights the accelerated pace at which SpaceX is pushing the boundaries of space exploration. The booster for this mission, identified by tail number B1069, is on its 12th flight and will land on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean, post-mission.

SpaceX’s Resilience Amid Challenges

SpaceX recently faced a setback with the loss of booster B1058 due to issues with uneven landing leg loading caused by heavy winds or sea states. Despite these challenges, SpaceX continues to forge ahead, with the next launch planned for no earlier than May 15. This subsequent launch will carry small test satellites for the Starlink network, with operational spacecraft to follow.

A Glimpse into Future Missions

While a previous launch has been postponed in California due to weather conditions, SpaceX remains undeterred. An automated SpaceX Dragon cargo craft successfully approached the International Space Station two days after launching from Cape Canaveral, carrying essential supplies and experiments. This exemplifies SpaceX’s commitment to continually enhance and expand its space operations, leading humanity into an era of interstellar exploration.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Making Winter's Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures

By Salman Khan

2024 Ushered Globally Amid Celebrations, Tensions and Scientific Advancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
@Science & Technology · 2 hours
Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
heart comment 0
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review
U.S. Government Transitions from UFO Speculation to Formal Scientific Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Government Transitions from UFO Speculation to Formal Scientific Investigation
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video

By Geeta Pillai

A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
1 min
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
8 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
8 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
15 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
16 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
17 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
29 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
51 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
56 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
56 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app