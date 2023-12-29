SpaceX Set for Historic Starlink 6-36 Mission Launch

In a series of historic events, SpaceX is preparing to launch the Starlink 6-36 mission using the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is set to take place at 11:01 p.m. EST on Thursday, with backup opportunities extending until 2:59 a.m. EST on Friday. This launch closely follows a Falcon Heavy launch that propelled the X-37B military spaceplane into orbit.

Historic Succession of Orbital Launches

If the Starlink launch proceeds as planned, it will mark the fastest succession of orbital launches from Florida since 1966. This significant achievement highlights the accelerated pace at which SpaceX is pushing the boundaries of space exploration. The booster for this mission, identified by tail number B1069, is on its 12th flight and will land on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean, post-mission.

SpaceX’s Resilience Amid Challenges

SpaceX recently faced a setback with the loss of booster B1058 due to issues with uneven landing leg loading caused by heavy winds or sea states. Despite these challenges, SpaceX continues to forge ahead, with the next launch planned for no earlier than May 15. This subsequent launch will carry small test satellites for the Starlink network, with operational spacecraft to follow.

A Glimpse into Future Missions

While a previous launch has been postponed in California due to weather conditions, SpaceX remains undeterred. An automated SpaceX Dragon cargo craft successfully approached the International Space Station two days after launching from Cape Canaveral, carrying essential supplies and experiments. This exemplifies SpaceX’s commitment to continually enhance and expand its space operations, leading humanity into an era of interstellar exploration.