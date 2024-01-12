en English
Science & Technology

SpaceX Prepares for Starship Flight; Tanker Launch Estimates Vary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
SpaceX Prepares for Starship Flight; Tanker Launch Estimates Vary

As the new year unfolds, the eyes of the space industry are riveted towards SpaceX as it gears up for the third flight of its ambitious Starship spacecraft. The readiness of the hardware for the mission is targeted for January, following the successful completion of static-fire tests of the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage in late December.

FAA Approval Pending

The launch, however, hinges on a necessary license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which SpaceX anticipates will be granted in February. This launch is a crucial stepping stone towards the Starship lunar lander mission, involving pivotal refueling tanker launches.

Discrepancies over the Number of Tanker Launches

However, a cloud of ambiguity hovers over the exact number of tanker launches required for the mission. SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, previously estimated a range of four to eight launches. Contrarily, NASA’s Lakiesha Hawkins hinted at a higher number, placing it in the ‘high teens’ during a committee meeting. This discrepancy has ignited a debate within the industry.

Clarifying the Numbers

In an attempt to shed light on the differing numbers, Amit Kshatriya from NASA clarified that the variations are due to the different modeling and analysis iterations being used. Emphasizing the evolution of the process, SpaceX’s Vice President, Jensen, highlighted that an iterative process involving both flight and ground tests will ultimately determine the accurate number of tanker missions needed for the mission.

As SpaceX prepares for this significant leap in space exploration, the world watches with bated breath. The successful launch of the Starship’s third flight will not only be a triumph for SpaceX but will also mark a new chapter in humanity’s quest to explore and understand the cosmos.

Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

