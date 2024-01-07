en English
Science & Technology

SpaceX Gears Up for Third Starship Flight: Booster 10 and Ship 28 Enter Final Preparations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
SpaceX Gears Up for Third Starship Flight: Booster 10 and Ship 28 Enter Final Preparations

SpaceX is progressing steadily towards the third launch of its Starship spacecraft, with both Booster 10 and Ship 28 concluding their individual testing phases and now undergoing crucial final touches. Booster 10, after its successful test campaign, was wheeled back to SpaceX’s Shipyard for final modifications and pre-flight checkouts.

Booster 10 Overcomes Hiccups

Booster 10 faced a minor setback during a test on December 21, 2023, when an unexpected issue triggered an emergency dump procedure for liquid oxygen. Despite this hiccup, the giant booster redeemed itself with a successful 33-engine static fire test on December 29, 2023. This exercise demonstrated the capability of swift propellant loading and detanking, courtesy of the newly incorporated pumps and subcoolers.

Ship 28 Accomplishes Engine Testing

Ship 28, on the other hand, completed its engine testing with a full six-engine static fire on December 20, 2023, and a subsequent single-engine static test on December 29, 2023. The tests for Ship 28 went off without a hitch, one of which was explicitly designed to simulate a deorbit burn. This suggests a potential orbital flight or a controlled descent over the Indian Ocean, as indicated by a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license.

Final Preparations for the Imminent Launch

Both Booster 10 and Ship 28 are now stationed in their respective bays for the completion of final tasks, including the removal of crane hooks and repair of heat shields. Once these final touches are made, they will be returned to the launch site for integrated stack testing. The space community eagerly awaits the much-anticipated launch that is soon to follow.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

