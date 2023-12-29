SpaceX Falcon Heavy Successfully Launches Secretive X-37B Space Drone

In a significant advancement for space exploration, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has successfully launched the US military’s secretive X-37B space drone. The launch took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:07 pm Eastern Time, with the event being livestreamed via SpaceX’s website. This mission, codenamed USSF-52, marks the seventh flight for the X-37B and the first time it has been sent to space aboard a Falcon Heavy, one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets.

Behind the Veil of Secrecy

Details about the mission remain scarce, as the Pentagon has maintained a tight-lipped stance on the drone’s destination and the specific tasks it is set to undertake. It is known, however, that the X-37B will conduct multiple cutting-edge experiments. These experiments include testing in new orbital regimes, exploring future space domain awareness technologies, and assessing radiation effects on different materials. These details were shared by the US Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the entity responsible for the X-37B.

The History and Capabilities of the X-37B

The X-37B, resembling a miniature space shuttle, has a history of performing experiments for NASA, such as studying the impact of radiation on seeds. Measuring 30 feet in length with a 15-foot wingspan, it is powered by solar panels and designed by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The X-37B is built to deploy various payloads and conduct technology experiments on years-long orbital flights.

Significance of the Launch

The recent launch underscores a trend of secretive space missions. For instance, China launched its own mysterious robotic space plane, Shenlong, just two weeks earlier. The X-37B’s mission, given its secretive nature and the powerful Falcon Heavy rocket’s involvement, indicates that the US military might be planning for more distant orbits, possibly as far as the moon or Mars. The launch could also signify a step forward in plans for future deep-space missions, including sustaining astronauts and growing food in outer space.