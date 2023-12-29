en English
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launches Classified X-37B Space Plane for US Space Force

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launches Classified X-37B Space Plane for US Space Force

Yesterday marked a momentous occasion in the annals of space exploration as SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched a classified space plane, the X-37B, into orbit for the US Space Force. The event, which unfolded from Florida, was the first time that the Falcon Heavy was used to transport the Boeing-built X-37B into space.

A New Chapter for the X-37B

Resembling a miniature space shuttle, the X-37B serves as an experimental test platform for the Defense Department. This unmanned and reusable spacecraft is known for its ability to remain in orbit for extended periods, potentially lasting years. The latest launch marked the commencement of the space plane’s seventh mission, furthering the capabilities and strategic objectives of the US Space Force.

The Enigma of the Seventh Mission

The specific activities and mission details of the X-37B remain undisclosed due to their classified nature. However, it is known that the mission includes experiments with seeds and solar arrays. The space plane also offers NASA a unique opportunity to understand the impacts of long-duration spaceflight on humans.

The Falcon Heavy’s Role

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy, the most powerful operational rocket in the world, played a crucial role in this landmark event. This marked the rocket’s ninth flight overall and its fifth mission involving side booster rockets. Following the launch, the side boosters returned to Landing Zone 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, demonstrating SpaceX’s commitment to reusable technology.

The launch of the X-37B further solidifies SpaceX’s position as a key player in the space industry and underlines its pivotal role in advancing the interests of the US Space Force.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

