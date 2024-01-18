SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Most International Crew Ever to ISS

With a vibrant display of international collaboration, a team of astronauts originating from four different nations embarked on a two-week, privately funded research mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch, occurring at 4:49 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A, set a new precedent as the most international crew to visit the ISS to date. The multinational crew was led by retired NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, Italian co-pilot Walter Villadei, Turkish mission specialist Alper Gezeravci, and Swedish mission specialist Marcus Wandt.

Advertisment

Delayed Launch and Successful Ascent

The launch was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but was delayed by 24 hours due to concerns regarding the Crew Dragon capsule's parachutes. Despite the delay and low cloud cover that limited visibility, the Falcon 9's ascent provided a breathtaking spectacle for onlookers. The first stage of the Falcon 9 further impressed with an autonomous return and landing at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, marking another achievement for the mission.

Partnership between SpaceX and Axiom Space

Advertisment

The mission was made possible through a partnership between SpaceX and Axiom Space. The team is scheduled to conduct over 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations focused on human physiology and technological industrial advancements. This mission represents a crucial step towards the development of Axiom Station, envisioned as the world's first commercial space station and successor to the ISS.

Scientific Endeavours and Technological Advancements

The international crew will engage in a variety of microgravity experiments, including testing space food and smart flight suits. This mission, the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the ISS, combines science, technology, and international cooperation in a unique fusion that pushes the boundaries of space exploration. The crew is expected to return to Earth on February 2nd, bringing with them invaluable data and experiences.