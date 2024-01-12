en English
Science & Technology

SpaceX Dragon Freedom Docked at ISS: Expedition 70 Crew Research and Axiom Mission 3 Preparations Underway

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft, currently docked at the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s (ISS) Harmony module, serves as a testament to the ongoing endeavors of the Expedition 70 crew. Among the crew are Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi. Their mission is marked by a diverse range of scientific research, from advanced drug treatments for respiratory conditions via the Gaucho Lung investigation to DNA sequencing for the BioMole study, aimed at safeguarding crew health. The crew is also examining reproductive health and bone loss in microgravity.

The Role of Virtual Reality

In the face of long-term missions that demand isolation and confinement, astronauts are finding solace in virtual reality technology. By simulating real-world environments, this technology is helping manage the psychological effects of extended space travel.

Axiom Mission 3: The Next Frontier

Amidst the scientific progress, preparations are in full swing for the next private astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3). Scheduled for launch on January 17, the Ax-3 crew constitutes private astronauts from the United States, Italy, Turkey, and Sweden. Their two-week tenure at the ISS will be marked by rigorous research and educational activities.

Regular Maintenance: The Unsung Hero

While scientific breakthroughs and astronaut missions steal the spotlight, the Expedition 70 crew also undertakes regular maintenance tasks. These include inspecting safety tethers, managing decontamination, and replacing life support gear, all critical to the sustained functioning of the ISS.

The docking of the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft at the ISS’s Harmony module and the work of the Expedition 70 crew underscore the progress we’ve made in space research and exploration. As we look forward to the Axiom Mission 3, it’s clear that the boundaries of our knowledge and capabilities are ever-expanding.

Science & Technology
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

