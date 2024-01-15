en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

SpaceX and NASA: Distinctive Trajectories Converging for Space Exploration

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
SpaceX and NASA: Distinctive Trajectories Converging for Space Exploration

In the realm of space exploration, SpaceX and NASA have etched their names, each bringing unique contributions to the table. SpaceX, birthed from the futuristic vision of Elon Musk in 2002, has been relentless in its quest to reduce space transportation costs and actualize Mars colonization. Its pivotal achievements include the Falcon 9 rockets, Dragon spacecraft, and the ambitious Starship project.

Divergent Funding and Missions

The financial sustenance and governance of SpaceX and NASA tell different tales. SpaceX thrives on private funding, bolstered by investors and commercial contracts. By contrast, NASA, a U.S. government agency launched in 1958, survives on public funding, largely from federal appropriations. Their missions also part ways on the crossroads of objectives. SpaceX zeroes in on cutting down space travel costs and the grandeur dream of Mars colonization. In contrast, NASA’s scope is broader, encompassing scientific research, space exploration, and ensuring the U.S. remains a formidable force in space endeavors.

SpaceX and NASA: A Symbiotic Relationship

Despite their differences, SpaceX and NASA have discovered a common ground, a symbiotic relationship that has seen SpaceX provide cargo and crew transport to NASA’s International Space Station. This alliance is expected to persist, marrying SpaceX’s innovative strides and NASA’s wealth of experience to foster advancements in space exploration and technology.

SpaceX’s Strides and Stumbles

SpaceX has been making headlines with its development of the Starship megarocket, designed to redefine spaceflight with its reusability, payload capacity, and lifting prowess. However, its maiden voyage on April 20, 2023 was marred by setbacks – stage separation failure, engine hiccups, and a fatal tumble. Following a lawsuit by environmental groups against the FAA for hastily approving SpaceX’s expanded launch operations, the company has been engrossed in damage control and rectifying the issues prior to the next test. The second Starship flight on November 18, 2023, was also fraught with challenges, with the loss of the booster and upper stage during the eight-minute flight. Nonetheless, SpaceX managed to achieve some key milestones and test new techniques during the second mission.

The Falcon 9: A Testament to Innovation

The Falcon 9 is a testimony to SpaceX’s innovative prowess. This partially reusable medium lift launch vehicle designed, manufactured, and launched by SpaceX, earned the distinction of being the first commercial rocket to launch humans into orbit. Currently, it’s the only vehicle certified for human transport to the ISS, boasting an impressive safety record with a solitary flight failure. Falcon 9’s two stages are powered by SpaceX Merlin engines, and it has successfully landed Falcon 9 boosters 249 times. Despite the high development costs estimated to be around US $300 million by SpaceX and around US $4 billion by NASA using traditional contracting processes, Falcon 9 has proven to be a game-changer in space transportation.

0
United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
8 seconds ago
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
At the recently concluded 29th annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, America Ferrera, a trailblazing Latina actress, was awarded the SeeHer Award. The award, established in 2017, honors leading ladies in film and television who advocate for gender equality and portray groundbreaking, stereotype-defying characters. Award, Speech, and a Call for Authentic Portrayals Ferrera
America Ferrera Advocates for Diversity at Critics Choice Awards
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
5 mins ago
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Jolly Time Koated Kernels: A Century-Old Popcorn Legacy Pops On
5 mins ago
Jolly Time Koated Kernels: A Century-Old Popcorn Legacy Pops On
Beacon Offshore Energy Greenlights Winterfell Oil Discovery Project
30 seconds ago
Beacon Offshore Energy Greenlights Winterfell Oil Discovery Project
Florida Senate Evaluates Novel Approach to STEM Education Through Music Integration
3 mins ago
Florida Senate Evaluates Novel Approach to STEM Education Through Music Integration
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
5 mins ago
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
Latest Headlines
World News
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
27 seconds
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
3 mins
Antimicrobial Resistance in E. coli: A Growing Concern in Nile Tilapia Consumption
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
3 mins
Russian Senator Links German War Plan Publication to Declining Government Popularity
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
4 mins
The Quirky Man of the Match Awards in English Football's Lower Leagues
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
4 mins
Westhoughton Offers Free Defibrillator Training to Equip Residents with Life-Saving Skills
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
5 mins
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
5 mins
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
5 mins
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
5 mins
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app