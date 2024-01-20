Spacesaver Corporation Unveils the 920 Series: Safeguarding Valuable Collections

In a significant move towards preserving the integrity of valuable collections, Spacesaver Corporation has launched the 920 Series: Preservation Cabinet. This innovative product is designed to provide a secure micro-climate for the long-term storage of precious items, vital for libraries, museums, universities, and laboratories. The aim is to safeguard academic research, scholarship, and history for future generations.

Design and Functionality

Spacesaver's 920 Series is not just a storage cabinet; it is a versatile solution, adaptable to the evolving needs of growing collections. The cabinets feature interchangeable accessories and removable liners, allowing for a flexible interior configuration. Such a design caters to a varied collection spectrum, ranging from art, anthropology, natural history collections, to geological specimens.

A Solution for Catastrophe

Spacesaver's preservation cabinets are constructed of heavy-duty welded steel in the United States, underscoring their commitment to quality. These cabinets have been tested in extreme conditions, including exposure to high temperatures, smoke, soot, and water from sprinklers. Their resilience in catastrophic events ensures the protection of their contents, offering an added layer of security and peace of mind to institutions.

An Investment for the Future

As part of its range of high-quality storage solutions, Spacesaver offers the 920 Series as a long-term investment for institutions. With a 5-year warranty, these preservation cabinets promise enhanced safety and longevity for institutional collections. Additional accessories, including various trays, shelves, and locking options, enhance the functionality and customization of these cabinets, making them a promising addition to any institution dedicated to preserving the past for the future.