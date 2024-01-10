en English
Science & Technology

Spacecraft Fuel Leak Poses Setback for U.S. Moon Mission

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Spacecraft Fuel Leak Poses Setback for U.S. Moon Mission

In a significant disruption to the United States’ lunar ambitions, the nation’s first moon mission in over half a century hit a formidable stumbling block. The spacecraft, operated by a private company, began leaking fuel soon after its launch from Florida. This incident throws a spotlight on the inherent challenges and risks associated with private space exploration.

A Glitch in the Stars

The privately operated spacecraft, Peregrine, encountered a critical fuel leak that incapacitated its journey to the moon. The mission carried a crucial payload, including equipment from NASA and modules from a space burial company, Celestis. Although the Peregrine’s trajectory was corrected after initial alignment issues with the sun, the fuel leak ultimately resulted in the mission’s abortion.

The Road to Recovery

As the fallout from this incident continues, NASA and Celestis are considering future plans while deriving lessons from this setback. The Peregrine lunar lander, developed by Astrobotic and launched under the umbrella of the U.S. moon mission, faced a severe impediment due to the fuel leak shortly after takeoff. Efforts to address propulsion and battery issues fell short as the spacecraft’s ability to reach the lunar surface was severely compromised.

The U.S. has embraced private-sector involvement in lunar missions under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which funds initiatives like the Peregrine mission. Astrobotic Technology, the company managing the spacecraft, managed to orient the Peregrine towards the sun to collect sunlight and charge its battery. However, the loss of fuel was critical, subsequently extinguishing hope for the planned moon landing scheduled for February 23. Astrobotic had secured a contract with NASA for the Peregrine lander worth $108 million, aiming to be the first private enterprise to land successfully on the moon.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

