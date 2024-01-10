en English
Science & Technology

Space Shuttle Endeavour’s Last External Tank Moves Closer to Vertical Display

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Space Shuttle Endeavour's Last External Tank Moves Closer to Vertical Display

As the moonlit sky of Los Angeles hovered above, a historical spectacle unfolded at the California Science Center in Exposition Park on January 10. The long-awaited relocation of the last flight-qualified external fuel tank, ET-94, marked another significant step in the meticulous process to set up a vertical, launch-ready display of the Space Shuttle Endeavour.

Historic Tank on the Move

The colossal ET-94, with its impressive measurements of 154 feet in length, 27.5 feet in diameter, and a weight of approximately 65,000 pounds, was gently shifted about 1,000 feet by dedicated and highly skilled crews. This delicate operation was performed using a self-propelled modular transporter, an engineering marvel in itself. The tank now rests closer to the under-construction Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the soon-to-be residence of the extraordinary shuttle display.

The Ascent of ET-94

As Los Angeles sleeps, a heavy-duty crane is scheduled to hoist the ET-94 into its vertical position. This operation will occur post 10 p.m. on Thursday or in the early hours of Friday morning. Once upright, the tank will join the two towering solid rocket boosters, assembled meticulously in December. The boosters, rising 149 feet in height, incorporate various components such as the aft skirts, rocket motors, and forward assembly.

Awaiting Endeavour’s Arrival

The Space Shuttle Endeavour, the centerpiece of this grand setup, is the final piece yet to be added. The date for this historical addition remains undisclosed. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, a $400 million investment, is set to house this unique launch-ready display. The completed attraction is expected to both educate and inspire, further bolstering the Science Center’s mission and impact.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

