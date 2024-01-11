en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Space Industry Outlook 2024: From Satellite Communication to Lunar Landings

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
Space Industry Outlook 2024: From Satellite Communication to Lunar Landings

The landscape of the space industry has been dramatically reshaped over the past few years, with a rapid cycle of expansion and consolidation marking a challenging yet transformative era for companies in the sector. Despite the tumultuous journey through 2023, the industry has borne witness to significant advancements from major players such as SpaceX, Amazon, Rocket Lab, Redwire, and Virgin Galactic. As we embark on 2024, several key developments are poised to define the sector’s trajectory.

Direct-to-Device Satellite Communication

One of the most anticipated shifts in the space industry is the burgeoning direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication market. Both Iridium and SpaceX have already been providing updates on their respective programs. In a bid to capitalize on this trend, AST SpaceMobile is gearing up to launch its first commercial satellites. Similarly, Lynk Global aims to secure funds via a SPAC to deploy additional satellites. Meanwhile, Globalstar is reportedly working on satellites specifically for Apple. The actual market size and funding model for D2D remain uncertain, with more clarity expected to emerge throughout the year.

Blue Origin’s Momentum

Blue Origin has started the year on a positive note, demonstrating increased momentum with the successful deployment of its BE-4 engines. The company is anticipated to make further strides with the New Glenn launches, New Shepard flights, and space station demonstrations.

SpaceX’s Starship and Lunar Landings

SpaceX’s Starship, another significant player in the sector, is set to showcase its capacity to deploy satellites to orbit. Its third flight, in particular, aims to prove the rocket’s operational capabilities. Additionally, the spotlight falls on American companies undertaking lunar landings. Although Astrobotic’s recent mission did not succeed as planned, upcoming missions from Intuitive Machines and Firefly could mark a significant milestone, with growing public interest in low-cost lunar cargo missions.

On another note, the European Space Agency’s budget for 2024 has soared to a record €7.79bn, 10% higher than the previous year. A significant chunk of these funds, almost €2.4bn, is allocated to Earth observation (EO), accounting for around 30.5% of the total budget. The budget also earmarks considerable amounts for navigation, space transportation, and human and robotic exploration. Eight new missions are lined up for the year, including the long-awaited maiden flight of Ariane 6, albeit four years behind schedule.

As we gaze into the cosmos, the space industry remains a beacon of progress, with these key developments offering a glimpse into the sector’s future direction. The year 2024 holds the potential to be a pivotal one in the ongoing voyage of space exploration and innovation.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
12 mins ago
CES 2024 Highlights: Unconventional and Innovative Tech Products
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the boundary-pushing, innovative, and unconventional side of technology was on full display. From AI companions with human faces to smart home appliances transforming our daily routines, the event offered a glimpse into both the potential and peculiarities of the future of tech. WeHead AI Companion: A New Era
CES 2024 Highlights: Unconventional and Innovative Tech Products
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
1 hour ago
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
14 mins ago
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
Decoding the Complex Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Evolution
1 hour ago
Decoding the Complex Formation of the Melanesian Border Plateau: A Multi-Stage Evolution
Supercontinents: The Epic Tale of Earth's Geological Past and Future
1 hour ago
Supercontinents: The Epic Tale of Earth's Geological Past and Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
3 mins
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
4 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
6 mins
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
6 mins
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
8 mins
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
8 mins
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
8 mins
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
9 mins
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
9 mins
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app