Space Industry Outlook 2024: From Satellite Communication to Lunar Landings

The landscape of the space industry has been dramatically reshaped over the past few years, with a rapid cycle of expansion and consolidation marking a challenging yet transformative era for companies in the sector. Despite the tumultuous journey through 2023, the industry has borne witness to significant advancements from major players such as SpaceX, Amazon, Rocket Lab, Redwire, and Virgin Galactic. As we embark on 2024, several key developments are poised to define the sector’s trajectory.

Direct-to-Device Satellite Communication

One of the most anticipated shifts in the space industry is the burgeoning direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication market. Both Iridium and SpaceX have already been providing updates on their respective programs. In a bid to capitalize on this trend, AST SpaceMobile is gearing up to launch its first commercial satellites. Similarly, Lynk Global aims to secure funds via a SPAC to deploy additional satellites. Meanwhile, Globalstar is reportedly working on satellites specifically for Apple. The actual market size and funding model for D2D remain uncertain, with more clarity expected to emerge throughout the year.

Blue Origin’s Momentum

Blue Origin has started the year on a positive note, demonstrating increased momentum with the successful deployment of its BE-4 engines. The company is anticipated to make further strides with the New Glenn launches, New Shepard flights, and space station demonstrations.

SpaceX’s Starship and Lunar Landings

SpaceX’s Starship, another significant player in the sector, is set to showcase its capacity to deploy satellites to orbit. Its third flight, in particular, aims to prove the rocket’s operational capabilities. Additionally, the spotlight falls on American companies undertaking lunar landings. Although Astrobotic’s recent mission did not succeed as planned, upcoming missions from Intuitive Machines and Firefly could mark a significant milestone, with growing public interest in low-cost lunar cargo missions.

On another note, the European Space Agency’s budget for 2024 has soared to a record €7.79bn, 10% higher than the previous year. A significant chunk of these funds, almost €2.4bn, is allocated to Earth observation (EO), accounting for around 30.5% of the total budget. The budget also earmarks considerable amounts for navigation, space transportation, and human and robotic exploration. Eight new missions are lined up for the year, including the long-awaited maiden flight of Ariane 6, albeit four years behind schedule.

As we gaze into the cosmos, the space industry remains a beacon of progress, with these key developments offering a glimpse into the sector’s future direction. The year 2024 holds the potential to be a pivotal one in the ongoing voyage of space exploration and innovation.