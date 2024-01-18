Space Force Commander Testifies on Marxist Infiltration and the Need for Strategy in Space

Yesterday, U.S. Space Force commander Lt Col Matthew Lohmeier testified before Congress, voicing concerns about what he perceives as Marxist-inspired attempts to undermine the American military and society. Lohmeier's testimony brings to light the perceived ideological infiltration posing a threat to the integrity and effectiveness of the U.S. armed forces.

Commander's Concerns and Congressional Testimony

Lohmeier was previously removed from his command for raising concerns about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within the military. He had criticized the overt politicization of the armed forces during a podcast appearance. His congressional testimony highlights ongoing discussions within military and government circles about the influence of various ideologies on the armed forces and their potential impact on national security. The commander's remarks seem to urge a closer examination of training programs, educational materials, and other aspects of military life.

Competition in Space: A New Frontier

Simultaneously, the United States and its allies are urged to lead the 21st-century space race and establish a rules-based international order in space before China does. There have been delays in NASA's Artemis program, raising concerns about its complexity and cost. However, the U.S. is seeking to establish a foothold in the cislunar region and build an 'architecture' to monitor and respond to irresponsible or threatening behavior in space. Astroscale US is developing prototype satellites for refueling other satellites on orbit under a Space Force contract worth $25.5M.

The Mitchell Institute paper advocates for Congress to bolster the Space Force's budget by about $250 million annually and increase end strength by approximately 200 personnel for the new responsibilities associated with emerging national interests on the moon and the cislunar region. In the face of China's territorial ambitions for the moon, U.S. cannot assume that peaceful activities in the domain will be possible without military backup.