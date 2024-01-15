Space Development Agency to Enhance Military Communications with Warlock Payload Satellites

The U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) is poised to procure 20 new satellites as part of its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. This procurement, dubbed Transport Layer Tranche 2 Gamma, will feature a payload known as Warlock, aimed at bolstering military communications via the transmission of targeting information. The Warlock payload is crafted to tighten 'future kill chains' by offering fire control solutions, underscoring the importance of reducing sensor-to-shooter timelines in military operations. These timelines play an instrumental role in real-time intelligence sharing and expeditious decision-making.

Revolutionizing Military Communications

The Transport Layer Tranche 2 Gamma procurement forms part of a broader network of military satellites stationed in low Earth orbit, envisioned to provide secure, high-bandwidth communications to warfighters. This network, an integral part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, is set to revolutionize military communications. Unlike previous acquisitions, developing the Warlock payload specifically for space systems adds a new dimension to this procurement.

Gamma Satellites: The Future of Military Operations

The Gamma satellites, equipped with the Warlock payload and additional optical terminals, will demonstrate an operational capability for future expansion. This satellite network intends to rely on space-based sensors for target identification and tracking, particularly in regions where the use of aerial platforms is hindered by anti-aircraft threats. By leveraging laser cross-links, the network plans to circumvent traditional data transfer limitations, enabling quicker response times and targeting adjustments.

Role of Contractors

A classified briefing for contractors is scheduled, where they will discuss program details. A vendor will be selected to supply all 20 Gamma satellites, which will be part of a larger constellation of at least 190 satellites, including the Alpha and Beta satellites produced by Northrop Grumman, York Space Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Rocket Lab USA.