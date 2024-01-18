Space Delta 2 Guardians and Civilians Honored for Exceptional Dedication to Space Security

In a momentous recognition of exceptional dedication to U.S. space security, members of the 18th Space Defense Squadron (18 SDS) and the Space Domain Awareness Partnership and Coalition Engagement office were lauded. Both teams, integral components of Space Delta 2, received this honor during an insightful visit by former leadership of U.S. Space Operations Command.

Space Delta 2: The Spotlight on Combat Operations

In the course of this visit, the teams had the distinct opportunity to brief Gen. Stephen Whiting, the commander of U.S. Space Command. The key focus of this briefing was the current combat operations status of Space Delta 2. The teams underscored their utilization of cutting-edge mission systems, showcasing how these contribute significantly to the robust security of the space domain.

The technical director of 18 SDS, Robert Pascal, took center stage to discuss the ongoing endeavors to bolster Space Domain Awareness (SDA) support for combat operations. This includes the progressive development and rigorous testing of the Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS). The ATLAS system, a crucial part of the SDA Capability Integrated Test, is instrumental in refining the capabilities of the U.S. Space Force.

Modernizing Space Force: A Leap into the Future

These initiatives are not isolated efforts, but form part of a larger, comprehensive strategy to modernize and enhance the capabilities of the U.S. Space Force. The ultimate aim is to secure space domain operations and interests, thereby safeguarding the U.S. and its allies from potential threats. This recognition of Space Delta 2's members is a testament to their unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of excellence in space security.