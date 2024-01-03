en English
Science & Technology

Space Agencies Unveil Mesmerizing Lunar Photographs

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Space Agencies Unveil Mesmerizing Lunar Photographs

As we stepped into the year 2023, space agencies including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the International Space Station (ISS) unveiled remarkable photographs of the Moon. These images not only highlighted the celestial body’s beauty but also provided additional insights into the Earth’s surface and atmosphere.

A Multitude of Lunar Perspectives

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 lander captured unique images of the Earth and the Moon moments before its landing on the Moon’s South Pole. This mission marked a significant achievement in India’s lunar exploration program. Meanwhile, NASA Earth shared an awe-inspiring photo from the ISS. This image depicted the Moon in its waning gibbous phase, appearing above Earth’s orbit. The photograph offered a view of a desert and Lake Assad in Syria, taken from a staggering 252 miles above the Earth.

Historic Photos Revisited

NASA also revisited history by releasing a photo from Apollo 8, taken in 1968. This image presented a detailed view of the nearly full moon, reminding us of the pioneering lunar explorations. The ISS contributed to this lunar photographic collection by sharing a photo of the waning gibbous moon setting beyond Earth’s atmosphere. This spectacular sight was captured from above the South Pacific Ocean.

The Moon: A Beacon in the Night

NASA further shared an image taken from the ISS at night. This stunning photograph highlighted the Moon suspended above the Earth with an airglow enveloping the planet. The city lights of two American cities, Chicago and Denver, were distinctly visible from space. These images not only showcase the Moon’s beauty but also encapsulate human progress in space exploration.

Science & Technology United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

