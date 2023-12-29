en English
Business

S&P 500 Nears Historic Winning Streak Amid End-of-Year Rally

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:15 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
S&P 500 Nears Historic Winning Streak Amid End-of-Year Rally

On the last Thursday of 2023, the S&P 500 stock index, a bellwether for the broader U.S. equities market, made subtle gains, setting the stage for its longest weekly winning streak in almost two decades. However, it fell slightly short of setting a new record. The index posted a marginal increase of 0.04%, while the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite index saw a minor decline of 0.03%. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, another key market index, witnessed an uptick of 0.1%, translating to 54 points.

This performance comes in the backdrop of the ‘Santa Claus rally,’ a financial phenomenon often observed during the end-of-year festive period, where stock prices experience a surge. The S&P 500 is now within an arm’s reach of a new all-time high, having climbed as high as 4,793.30 and closed at 4,783. The index is on track to accomplish its ninth straight green week, marking the longest winning streak in 20 years, a feat last achieved in 2004. The last time the S&P 500 recorded a 10-week streak was back in 1985.

Broader Financial Landscape

The broader financial landscape also saw the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note standing at 3.817, marginally up from around 3.79. Mortgage rates dropped to their lowest level since May. The world’s debt market is on track to post its biggest two-month gain on record, with the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index rising nearly 10% over November and December. The S&P 500 is in the third wave of the 5-wave Elliott theory, which is typically its most powerful and extended. It may still climb above 4,900 – a new record high – before rolling over.

Several individual stocks have seen significant changes in trading. Microsoft edged higher after a price target raise and is set to close out 2023 up by 57%. Meanwhile, SalesForce emerged as the top Dow Jones stock of the year, with a staggering rise of 101%. The S&P 500 Index ended up 1.77 points or 0.04% for the day, marking the largest five-day point and percentage gain since December 19, 2023. This winning streak is the longest since December 14, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days.

Business Stock Markets United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

