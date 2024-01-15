Sovos Acquires Aatrix Software: A Strategic Move for Enhanced Compliance Solutions

Leading tax and regulatory compliance solutions provider, Sovos, has announced the acquisition of Aatrix Software, a company acclaimed for its e-filing solutions including 1099 and ACA 1095 reporting, and W2/payroll reporting. The move is strategic, as it empowers Sovos to bolster its compliance technology offerings, particularly in the areas of local, state, and federal e-filing.

Driving Compliance for Small and Medium Businesses

The acquisition is also aimed at strengthening Sovos’s services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This decision aligns with the current trend towards lower electronic filing thresholds and the evolving regulatory landscape. Aatrix Software has been recognized for its strong presence among mid-sized companies that require multi-state tax forms. This acquisition complements Sovos’s commitment to simplifying tax and regulatory compliance for SMBs.

Creating Synergies

The integration of Sovos and Aatrix is anticipated to yield synergies by merging their experiences, technological solutions, and customer bases. The outcome will be a more robust platform for businesses grappling with complex compliance requirements. Though the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed, the impact on the industry is expected to be substantial.

Leaders Express Optimism

Sovos CEO Kevin Akeroyd expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, emphasizing the importance of supporting SMBs in the digital tax compliance era. Aatrix CEO Steve Lunseth exuded pride in his company’s achievements and optimism about the opportunities the merger with Sovos will provide for customers, partners, and employees.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, such strategic moves highlight the importance of offering comprehensive compliance solutions that can adapt to changing regulations and requirements. This acquisition underscores the commitment of Sovos to provide robust, accessible, and adaptable solutions to businesses of all sizes, ensuring they meet their tax reporting obligations effectively.