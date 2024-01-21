Sewage Line Snap Due to Sub-Zero Temperatures Forces Campus Closure at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

In the early hours of January 18, 2024, an unexpected disruption struck the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College's Fennimore campus. A sudden snap in the sewage line, attributed to sub-zero temperatures, led to an immediate cessation of water supply across the campus. This unforeseen incident prompted an immediate shut-down of the campus on Thursday and a quick pivot to online education for the students.

A Twist in the Tale

The heart of the campus, its sewage line, succumbed to the merciless chill of winter. The broken line, a casualty of the freezing temperatures, disrupted the regular flow of life on campus. The extreme weather conditions led to a swift decision by the campus authorities: to close down the physical campus for the day and transition to online learning.

Swift Action to Restore Normalcy

Amid the sudden disruption, the administration sprang into action. The repair team embarked on the arduous task of fixing the broken sewage line under challenging weather conditions. Their tireless efforts ensured the restoration of running water to the campus facilities, setting the stage for the resumption of regular activities.

Back to the Grind

Thanks to the swift and efficient action of the repair team, the Fennimore campus is set to resume normal operations on Friday. The students, who had to shift to an online learning format for a day, can now return to their regular routines, with running water restored and campus facilities fully functional once again.