Aviation

Southwest Florida Sees Significant Appointments and Hires Across Sectors

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Southwest Florida Sees Significant Appointments and Hires Across Sectors

In a series of pivotal changes across Southwest Florida’s business landscape, a slew of significant appointments and hires have been reported in various sectors, casting a new light on the region’s economic dynamism. From real estate to non-profits, aviation to housing finance, these shifts signal a fresh chapter of growth for the involved organizations and the communities they serve.

LSI Companies Welcomes New Broker Associates

LSI Companies, Inc., a prominent player in the region’s vibrant real estate market, has bolstered its team with the addition of two new broker associates, Laura Cari and Eric Edwards. Both Cari and Edwards bring specialized expertise in commercial real estate and have earned their stripes with the distinguished Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

Philanthropy Veteran Joins David Lawrence Centers

Adding to the wave of notable hires, the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health has welcomed Marcy Friedland as the Leadership and Legacy Gifts Officer. Friedland, a seasoned professional in philanthropic development, carries over a decade of experience and a proven record of securing significant funds for local non-profit entities.

Elite Jets Expands Aviation Team

Southwest Florida’s luxury charter service, Elite Jets, has broadened its horizons with the induction of four new pilots. The expanded team includes Phenom 300 captains Andrew McLean and Jose Abelardo Calmet, and First Officers Lindon Baldwin and Oscar Jimenez, all of whom will contribute to the company’s upscale charter services.

New Chair for Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board

In a significant move towards enhancing affordable housing in Florida, Ryan Benson, co-owner of A. Vernon Allen Builder, has been appointed as the chairman of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors. Benson’s appointment signals a strengthened commitment to the Corporation’s mission of expanding affordable housing options in the state.

Better Together Hires New Chief of Staff

Lastly, in a crucial hire for the non-profit sector, Erika DeLeon has taken up the mantle as the chief of staff for Better Together. With her extensive background in the health care industry, DeLeon is poised to enhance the organization’s commitment to keeping families together.

The recent wave of appointments and hires in Southwest Florida speaks to the region’s resilience and continued growth. As these professionals step into their new roles, they carry the potential to catalyze positive change and further bolster the region’s economic and social fabric.

Aviation Business United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

