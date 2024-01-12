Southern U.S. Dominates as Top Destination for Workers in 2023: LinkedIn Report

LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform, recently unveiled valuable insights into the American workforce migration patterns in 2023. The study, based on an analysis of the site’s 206 million U.S. user profiles, spotlighted the Southern United States as the new destination for an increasing number of workers.

Fastest-Growing Cities in the South

According to LinkedIn’s data, the top ten fastest-growing cities in the U.S., gauged by new workers per capita, were all located in the Southern United States. The list was led by Sarasota, Florida, which saw a net gain of 107 new workers per 10,000 LinkedIn members from the previous year. Florida hosted four of the top cities, with Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and Orlando joining Sarasota. Texas boasted three cities – Austin, Dallas, and Houston – while North Carolina’s Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham also made the cut. Nashville in Tennessee completed the top ten.

Worker Outflows and High-Cost Cities

On the opposite side of the spectrum, cities witnessing the largest outflows of workers were College Station, Urbana-Champaign, and Gainesville, all housing prominent public college campuses. Moreover, high living costs and colder climates might be driving workers away from cities like Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C., which are all experiencing net declines in workers.

National Hiring Trends

The LinkedIn report also shed light on national hiring trends. There was a noteworthy 5.5 percent rise in hiring from November to December, marking the most substantial month-over-month increase within the year. However, hiring was still 9.9 percent lower in December compared to the same period the previous year. This trend coincided with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at tempering the job market. After a slowdown in the spring, hiring stabilized in the second half of the year, possibly aligning with the Federal Reserve’s inflation target without a significant rise in unemployment.

As these findings illustrate, the Southern United States is becoming a magnet for the American workforce, driven by a combination of economic growth, job opportunities, and favorable living conditions. The shifts also highlight the ongoing challenges in high-cost cities and the impact of macroeconomic policies on the job market. As we move forward, these trends will continue to shape the landscape of the U.S. workforce for the foreseeable future.