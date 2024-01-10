Southern Company Set to Discuss Q4 Earnings in Analysts’ Conference Call

Southern Company, a leading light in the energy sector, has announced plans to discuss its fourth quarter earnings of 2023 in a conference call scheduled for February 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST. The call, spearheaded by the company’s Chairman, President, and CEO Christopher C. Womack and CFO Daniel S. Tucker, is not exclusive to financial analysts. Investors, media, and the public are invited to tune into the live webcast, offering a transparent insight into the company’s fiscal performance.

Impressive Track Record and Future Expectations

In 2022, Southern Company reported a substantial revenue of $29.28 billion, marking a 26.68% leap from the previous year’s $23.11 billion. Earnings followed a similar upward trajectory, with a 47.26% increase to $3.52 billion. Embellishing this positive financial picture, the average rating for SO’s stock among 14 analysts is ‘Buy,’ with a 12-month stock price forecast of $73.46, indicating a potential increase of 2.43% from the latest price.

A Mission-driven Energy Provider

Southern Company is not just about numbers. Serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies, the business is rooted in a mission to provide clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy. This commitment to public service and environmental responsibility is reflected in its ambitious aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A feat that if achieved, will mark a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts.

Innovation, Resilience, and Recognition

Known for its innovative approach, resilience in the face of challenges, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Southern Company has rightly earned national recognition. Its corporate values and hiring practices have secured it accolades from Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign, and more. As it prepares to share its fourth quarter earnings, the energy giant continues to reflect the dynamism and potential of the sector, underlining the interplay between financial success, customer service, and environmental stewardship.