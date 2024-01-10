en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Southern Company Set to Discuss Q4 Earnings in Analysts’ Conference Call

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Southern Company Set to Discuss Q4 Earnings in Analysts’ Conference Call

Southern Company, a leading light in the energy sector, has announced plans to discuss its fourth quarter earnings of 2023 in a conference call scheduled for February 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST. The call, spearheaded by the company’s Chairman, President, and CEO Christopher C. Womack and CFO Daniel S. Tucker, is not exclusive to financial analysts. Investors, media, and the public are invited to tune into the live webcast, offering a transparent insight into the company’s fiscal performance.

Impressive Track Record and Future Expectations

In 2022, Southern Company reported a substantial revenue of $29.28 billion, marking a 26.68% leap from the previous year’s $23.11 billion. Earnings followed a similar upward trajectory, with a 47.26% increase to $3.52 billion. Embellishing this positive financial picture, the average rating for SO’s stock among 14 analysts is ‘Buy,’ with a 12-month stock price forecast of $73.46, indicating a potential increase of 2.43% from the latest price.

A Mission-driven Energy Provider

Southern Company is not just about numbers. Serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies, the business is rooted in a mission to provide clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy. This commitment to public service and environmental responsibility is reflected in its ambitious aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A feat that if achieved, will mark a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts.

Innovation, Resilience, and Recognition

Known for its innovative approach, resilience in the face of challenges, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Southern Company has rightly earned national recognition. Its corporate values and hiring practices have secured it accolades from Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign, and more. As it prepares to share its fourth quarter earnings, the energy giant continues to reflect the dynamism and potential of the sector, underlining the interplay between financial success, customer service, and environmental stewardship.

0
Business Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
New Aviation Duty Rules in India Could Lead to Hiring 20% More Pilots
In a significant shift aimed at enhancing aviation safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has introduced new duty rules for pilots. This move has sparked concerns among airlines due to the potential economic implications, as it may necessitate an increase in pilot hiring by up to 20% based on current operations.
New Aviation Duty Rules in India Could Lead to Hiring 20% More Pilots
Franworth and MosquitoNix Join Forces to Redefine Outdoor Insect Control Industry
3 mins ago
Franworth and MosquitoNix Join Forces to Redefine Outdoor Insect Control Industry
Azalea Investment Management Successfully Closes Initial Rounds of ACF I and AGF I Funds
4 mins ago
Azalea Investment Management Successfully Closes Initial Rounds of ACF I and AGF I Funds
India and UK Set to Fortify Defense Ties at CEO Roundtable
2 mins ago
India and UK Set to Fortify Defense Ties at CEO Roundtable
CFA Institute Reports Decline in Exam Pass Rates Amid Ongoing Pandemic Disruptions
2 mins ago
CFA Institute Reports Decline in Exam Pass Rates Amid Ongoing Pandemic Disruptions
A Day of Significant Developments: From Corporations to Government Agencies
2 mins ago
A Day of Significant Developments: From Corporations to Government Agencies
Latest Headlines
World News
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
2 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
3 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
3 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
4 mins
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
4 mins
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
4 mins
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Arrest of MPs Within Poland's Presidential Palace Stirs Controversy
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
4 mins
Gary Woodland's Triumph Over Fear: A Comeback Story
Taylor Swift: A Beacon Amidst Unfounded Conspiracy Theories
4 mins
Taylor Swift: A Beacon Amidst Unfounded Conspiracy Theories
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app