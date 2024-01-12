en English
Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Confirms Relationship with Southern Hospitality’s Gaston Rojas

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, Taylor Ann Green, a renowned cast member of ‘Southern Charm’, has affirmed her romantic relationship with Gaston Rojas, a fellow star from ‘Southern Hospitality’. The pair, who began spending quality time together in July 2023, made their relationship official in September of the same year.

A Chance Encounter Blossoms into Romance

According to Green, their first interaction was nothing short of an ‘accidental date’. The subtle sparks that ignited during this unexpected meeting soon erupted into a full-blown romance. The story of their bond was discussed in detail during the reunion special for Southern Charm’s ninth season.

Green and Rojas: An Expression of Mutual Adoration

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in October, Green elaborated on her relationship with Rojas, expressing gratitude for his presence in her life. She highlighted how Rojas has been instrumental in boosting her confidence and providing a sense of security. She also revealed that Rojas has already met her family and friends, indicating the seriousness of their commitment.

Cast Members’ Response to the New Couple

Interestingly, Green’s ex-boyfriend, Shep Rose, has only had a brief interaction with Rojas at Bravocon 2023. Despite this, Rose has shared positive remarks about Rojas. Fellow cast member Leva Bonaparte also expressed her approval of the new couple. This crossover of relationships between the two popular Bravo shows has added a unique romantic dimension to the existing narratives.

The first part of Southern Charm’s season 9 reunion special, which aired on January 11, 2023, touched upon Green’s new relationship. The saga is set to continue in the second part of the reunion special on the Bravo network.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

