Southern California Prepares for Twin Storms Amid Other Pressing Concerns

As Southern California braces itself for the arrival of two separate storm systems, the first is set to bring about a deluge of rain and potentially snow in the mountainous regions tonight. This initial storm, fuelled by an atmospheric river, is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall and high winds, with some areas predicted to receive 1-3 inches of rain. Snow levels are expected to fall from 7000 feet to 4000 feet, a development that has coincided with California's second manual snowpack survey of the season, which unfortunately revealed conditions far below the norm.

Double Whammy: Back-to-Back Storms

Hot on the heels of the first, a second, more potent storm is expected to roll in by Monday, adding to the perilous weather conditions. This storm is projected to bring widespread rain totals of 2-4 inches in lower elevations, significantly heightening the risk of flooding. Snow levels are expected to take a nosedive to about 6,000 feet, with high elevations likely to witness several inches of snowfall. A high wind watch and winter storm watch will also be in effect in certain areas, adding to the growing list of concerns for residents.

Risks and Repercussions

The incoming storms pose a serious threat of flooding and mudslides, potentially impacting homeless individuals and causing road closures. The state's response to these impending challenges is being led by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, with Governor Newsom activating the State Operations Center. The National Weather Service forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall, accumulating mountain snow, and gusty winds of 60-70 miles per hour, especially across Southern California. Multiple state agencies are engaged in storm response efforts, leveraging significant staffing and equipment resources.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles and Capitol Hill

In a separate, yet equally pressing development, the city of Los Angeles is alerting its residents that pandemic-era eviction protections will expire tomorrow. This means tenants in LA will be required to start repaying any rent that accumulated during the pandemic period. However, the city has indicated that it has support resources available for those tenants who may find themselves in a tight spot. On another front, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are grilling tech company CEOs about their efforts to shield children from online harm and exploitation. These stories, along with the storm forecast, will be the key focus of the news broadcasts at 2 pm, 3 pm, and 7 pm on weekdays, which can be streamed via CBS News Los Angeles.