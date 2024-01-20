Southern California Prepares for Multiple Storm Systems and Significant Rainfall

Multiple storm systems are set to drench Southern California communities, bringing significant rainfall throughout the weekend and into the upcoming workweek. Ventura County has already felt the first showers on Friday night, and according to the National Weather Service (NWS), this pattern is expected to continue. Los Angeles County will start experiencing the wet weather on Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall slated for Monday.

Storm Systems and Predicted Rainfall

The NWS forecasts a rain accumulation of one to three inches for most areas, with up to five inches expected in foothill and mountain regions by Tuesday. The first of the storm systems arrived on Friday evening and is predicted to clear by Saturday night. However, it will leave behind a moist air mass that could generate light rainfall. A second system is projected to make its way through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, providing a temporary reprieve from the persistent rainfall.

Third System Brings Thunderstorm Possibility

Yet, a third system, anticipated to be the strongest of the batch, will usher in the possibility of thunderstorms on Monday. Coastal areas have been placed under high surf and coastal flood advisories until Sunday. Concurrently, San Bernardino County mountain communities have been alerted about a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Expectations for Snowfall

Snowfall is predicted above 7,000 feet, potentially reaching up to a foot at resort elevations. In spite of the tumultuous weather conditions, a brief period of dryness is expected to follow the stormy spell, providing a breather for residents. With the storm systems expected to clear by Tuesday, Southern Californians can look forward to a dry and warmer second half of the week.